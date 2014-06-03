New Consumer Goods research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Household Cleaners in Russia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers hard surface cleaners, bleaches/disinfectants, washroom, kitchen and other cleaners and polishes. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer. Market size for Household Cleaners in Russia is given in RUB with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Russia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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Segmentation of this market
- Bleach/disinfectants
- Furniture
- Hard Surface Cleaners
- Kitchen
- Other Cleaners & Polishes
- Washroom
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Russia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, S.C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Nevskaya Cosmetics, Group ''Nefis'', Others
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