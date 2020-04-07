Household Cleaning Products Market Business Opportunities 2026 - Top Companies Are Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kao Corp.

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/07/2020 -- With the surging urbanization and rising need for accommodating the migrating consumers, the figure of rental and new houses has amplified over the forecast period. This leads to an increase in rental houses which further leads to propulsion the secondary housing market, whereas the elevating number of new houses built bolsters the primary housing market. Growth in both these sectors is driving the demand for home care items, especially household cleaning products. This has led to anticipated growth of the global household cleaning product market over the forecast period.



The Household Cleaning Products Market is expected to reach USD 15.7 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period, 2020– 2026.



Cleaning house implies cleaning surfaces such as floors, walls, windows, rugs and appliances. Except for rugs and upholstery, most household surfaces are hard. Household cleaning is considered to be hard surface cleaning.



No single product can offer efficient and optimum performance on every surface. Thus, it is not remarkable that many types of household cleaners are available in the marketplace. They are formulated to clean efficiently and conveniently in the many different situations found in the home. Some are designed for more general use, such as all-purpose cleaners, while others are made to work best on specific surfaces.



Segment by Key players:

- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

- Colgate-Palmolive Co.

- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

- Kao Corp.

- The Procter & Gamble Co.

- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc



Segment by Type:

- Surface cleaners

- Dishwashing products

- Toilet cleaners



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



