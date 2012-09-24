Household Cooking Appliances Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Market Share And Forecasts, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2012 -- The worldwide household cooking appliances market is witnessing significant rise because of improvements in residential construction and refurbishment activities, steady replacement demands and substantial innovation in products. This market is forecasted to grow and reach the value of 185.32 million units by the year 2015. Low market penetration, rapid industrialization, and increasing disposable incomes are expected to offer enormous growth opportunities for this market in developing countries.



Household cooking appliances industry is one of the well established industry developing rapidly in urban regions of Asia Pacific, particularly China and India. China, as the most populated economy, is the largest producer and consumer of household appliances and gained significant rise from favorable exchange rates and inexpensive labor pools. Growth in per capita income and healthy gain in volume of households is expected to boost the market for household appliances in Latin America and the Middle East. Driven by its technical proficiency, North America is expected to remain the largest producer of household cooking appliances. Robust economic growth, increasing GDP, rising living standards, and disposable incomes are driving the sales in developing markets.



Rising energy prices is creating the need for energy efficient cooking appliances, thus encouraging market players to develop induction hobs and cookers that are expected to gain maximum market value in the coming years.



Market Segmentation



- Cookers (Cooking Ranges)

- Hobs (Cooktops)

- Ovens



This research report on household cooking appliances market analyzes this market based on its segments and major geographies. This report is a comprehensive study of



- Current market trends

- Growth drivers

- Factors affecting market growth

- Industry structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



The report also include analysis of recent technological developments in this market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and complete company profiles of top industry players. This report also provides review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants with value chain analysis.



Geographies analyzed under this research report include North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.



Major Players



Some of the major players dominating this industry are AB Electrolux, Daewoo Electronics Corporation, Dynamic Cooking Systems Inc., Haier Group Company, LG Electronics, Morphy Richards Ltd., Panasonic Corporation of North America, Philips Electronics, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., SANYO North America Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Videocon Industries Limited, Whirlpool Corporation, Wolf Appliance Company, and others.



