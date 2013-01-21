Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- According to a new market report "Household Cooking Appliances Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," published by Transparency Market Research, the global household cooking appliances market is expected to reach USD 79.8 billion by year 2018. The market growth is driven by demand from Europe and Asia Pacific regions which are experiencing shift in consumer demand, with consumers now looking for new, advanced, and environment friendly products.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/household-cooking-appliances-market.html



The global household cooking appliances market was worth USD 56.6 billion in 2012, and is forecasted to expand by 29.1% from 2012 to 2018. A large part of this growth is contributed by ovens, which despite being the second largest segment, is the fastest growing product segment. The global household cooking appliances market is currently dominated by cook-top segment, which account for about 46.1% of the global market revenue.



The household cooking appliances market growth is globally driven by macro-economic indicators such as rising population and consequent rise in number of new households, increase in disposable income, and growing consumer awareness. Across the European region, the household cooking appliances market is primarily driven by shift in consumer preference for environment friendly products and technology, which is energy efficient and clean. As a result, induction cooking and electricity operated appliances are more dominant in the region.



Browse all Consumer Goods Market Research Reports@http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/consumer-goods-market-reports-7.html



The trend for modular kitchen plays a significant role in driving the demand. Microwave ovens have become an indispensable part of new households. A major population trend which has opened up a new segment to cater to is the growing population of singles. Also, rise in consumer awareness has resulted in consumers becoming more rationale towards product features than their price. This trend is more evident in developed markets such as North America and Europe. As a result, products such as microwaves and induction cook-tops have become market drivers, and are leading growth contributors in their segments. The recent trends such as dual fuel cook-tops and induction cooking based appliances are key focus areas by industry leaders.



The global household cooking appliances market is currently dominated by renowned white goods industry leaders including AB Electrolux, LG Electronics, Whirlpool Corporation, Daewoo Electronics, Haier Group, Panasonic, Philips, Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holdings Ltd., and Robert Bosch Gmbh. Apart from these, there are many niche players too, who are operating in their regional markets and presenting stiff competition to global leaders through their low priced quality products, custom made to regional cooking styles. Many of these global players are operating in specific segments of cooking appliances and there are very few who have products in their portfolio which cover most of the segments.



Browse the full report at http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/household-cooking-appliances-market.html