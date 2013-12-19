Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Household Hard Surface Cleaning and Care Products - China - December 2013



With the population and economy growing, use of household cleaning products is also expected to expand. To take advantage of this, both domestic and foreign manufacturers are racing to build plants in China to establish their strategic footholds



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Report Short Desc



Introduction



Definition

Report structure

Methodology

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The market

Figure 1: China – total market for household hard surface cleaning and care products, by value, 2008-18

Companies and brands

Figure 2: China top five household hard surface cleaning and care companies, by market share, 2012

The consumer

Person responsible for household cleaning and the floor types at home

Frequency of cleaning product usage

Places of purchase and factors considered important when buying

Household cleaning and product usage behaviour

Household cleaning and product usage attitudinal statements

Key trends

Attitudinal differences across consumer segments

Cultivating product usage among consumers

‘Friendly’ USP to raise products’ competitive advantage

Tapping into convenience while ensuring effectiveness

What we think



The Market



Key points

Market size

Figure 3: China’s household hard surface cleaning and care market value sales, 2008-13

Figure 4: Comparison of total retail sales and per capita spending on household hard surface cleaning and care products amongst selected countries, 2010-11

Market segmentation

Figure 5: Value sales, annual growth and CAGR of household hard surface cleaning and care products in China, by segment, 2008-13

Figure 6: New household hard surface cleaning and care products launched, % share by sub-category, 2010-June 2013

Forecast

Figure 7: China – total market for household hard surface cleaning and care products, by value, 2008-18

Figure 8: China kitchen cleaner market value forecast, 2008-18

Figure 9: China hard surface cleaners market value forecast, 2008-18

Figure 10: China bleach/disinfectants market value forecast, 2008-18

Figure 11: China washroom cleaners market value forecast, 2008-18

Figure 12: China furniture cleaner market value forecast, 2008-18

Figure 13: China other clean & polishers market value forecast, 2008-18



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Underlying Drivers and Barriers



Market drivers

Increasing average personal disposal income and the emerging middle class

Increasing number of households and house ownership

The emergence of new living concepts in China

Growth in furniture and electrical appliances ownership in China

Figure 14: China per capita annual cash consumption expenditure for urban households on household facilities and articles (RMB), 1990-2011

Figure 15: Monthly expenditure on household and electrical items, March 2013

Growing hygiene awareness amongst Chinese

Figure 16: Proportion of new product launches in household hard surface cleaning products making antibacterial claims, 2010-June 2013

Market barriers

Pressure on household budgets puts focus on value

Habitual usage of laundry detergent as multipurpose detergent in rural areas



Companies and Brands



Key points

Leading companies’ market shares

Figure 17: China household hard surface cleaning and care companies, by market share, 2010-12

Companies

SC Johnson & Son Inc. (http://www.scjohnson.com.cn/)

Figure 18: Recently launched products by Mr Muscle, 2010-June 2013

Guangzhou Blue Moon Co. Ltd. (http://www.bluemoon.com.cn/)

Figure 19: Recently launched products by Mr Muscle, 2010-June 2013

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Beijing LvSan Chemistry Co. Ltd. (http://www.lvsan.com/)

Figure 20: Recently launched products by LvSan, 2010-2013 (June)



The Consumer – Person Responsible in Household for Cleaning and the Floor Types at Home



Key points

Younger women are less tied to traditional gender roles in cleaning

Figure 21: Person responsible for cleaning, September 2013

Figure 22: Person responsible for cleaning, by gender and age group, September 2013

Marble/ceramic tiles and solid hardwood floors are the most popular floor types

Figure 23: Types of flooring at home, September 2013



The Consumer – Frequency of Cleaning Product Usage



Key points

Kitchens and toilets/bathrooms the top two places receiving frequent cleaning

Figure 24: Frequency of product usage, September 2013

One fifth of households are currently non-users

Figure 25: Number of different types of cleaning product used, September 2013



The Consumer – Places of Purchase and Factors Considered Important During Purchase



Key points

Hypermarkets and supermarkets dominate sales

Figure 26: Places cleaning products purchased, September 2013

Cleaning power and ‘safe for babies/toddlers’ claims are key purchase factors among consumers

Figure 27: Factors considered important when purchasing household cleaning products, September 2013

Figure 28: Top ten claims for household hard surface cleaning and care products in China, 2010-June 2013

Figure 29: Factors considered important when purchasing household cleaning products, by monthly personal income, September 2013

Versatility of products has to be demonstrated



The Consumer – Household Cleaning and Product Usage Behaviour



Key points

Figure 30: Attitudes towards product usage and cleaning, September 2013

High income earners or married people are highly attached to clean and tidy homes

Low earners and singles more inclined to have a burst of cleaning activities

Demand for convenient and specialised cleaning products



The Consumer – Attitudes towards Household Cleaning and Product Usage



Key points

Figure 31: Attitudes towards cleaning products, September 2013

Three quarters would rather pay a bit more for well-known brand

Product innovation to meet evolving consumer needs

Eight in ten demand more information on product functionality

Move to larger packs for economy reasons



Key Issue – Attitudinal Differences Across Consumer Segments



Key points

Attitudes and expectations towards home cleanliness and product usage

Figure 32: Target groups for household hard surface cleaning and care products, September 2013

The Conventional Cleaners

Conventional Cleaners have high expectations of home cleanliness

Paying high attention to extra benefits apart from cleaning power

Brand is important

The Value-conscious

Too busy to have high demand for home cleanliness

Product quality and value are more important than brand

The Amateurs

Inexperienced in cleaning but still demand clean home environment

Unsure about brands and product qualities and functionalities

Laid-back

Laid-back are lax in cleanliness and cleaning

Less demanding towards product features

More willing to spend on basic, well-known brand cleaning products than extra benefits

But four in ten of them are still willing to use disposable wipes

What does it mean?



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Key Issue – Cultivating Product Usage Among Consumers



Key points

Variety of products have not yet fully exploited usage

Figure 33: Frequency of product usage, September 2013

Figure 34: New household hard surface cleaning and care products launched, 2010-June 2013

Demand for more information from product manufacturers

Figure 35: Agreement with “Manufacturers should provide more information to highlight the benefits of their cleaning products”, by monthly personal income, September 2013

Cultivating consumers on the usage of specialised products

Figure 36: Number of different floor types in homes, September 2013

Raising awareness on cleaning and care of white goods

Figure 37: Ownership of durable consumer goods per 100 urban households at year-end, by level of income, 2011

Drinking water machine cleaning presents potential

Offering furniture care products with extra value added to encourage frequent usage

Economy bundle packages to target lower income consumers

Figure 38: High and medium* frequency of product usage, by monthly personal income, September 2013

Figure 39: Importance of ‘on promotion/special offer’ when purchasing household cleaning products, by monthly personal income, September 2013

Care packages to target new homes and as gift options

What does it mean?



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