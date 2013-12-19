MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Household Hard Surface Cleaning and Care Products - China - December 2013” to its database
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Household Hard Surface Cleaning and Care Products - China - December 2013
With the population and economy growing, use of household cleaning products is also expected to expand. To take advantage of this, both domestic and foreign manufacturers are racing to build plants in China to establish their strategic footholds
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Report Short Desc
Introduction
Definition
Report structure
Methodology
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: China – total market for household hard surface cleaning and care products, by value, 2008-18
Companies and brands
Figure 2: China top five household hard surface cleaning and care companies, by market share, 2012
The consumer
Person responsible for household cleaning and the floor types at home
Frequency of cleaning product usage
Places of purchase and factors considered important when buying
Household cleaning and product usage behaviour
Household cleaning and product usage attitudinal statements
Key trends
Attitudinal differences across consumer segments
Cultivating product usage among consumers
‘Friendly’ USP to raise products’ competitive advantage
Tapping into convenience while ensuring effectiveness
What we think
The Market
Key points
Market size
Figure 3: China’s household hard surface cleaning and care market value sales, 2008-13
Figure 4: Comparison of total retail sales and per capita spending on household hard surface cleaning and care products amongst selected countries, 2010-11
Market segmentation
Figure 5: Value sales, annual growth and CAGR of household hard surface cleaning and care products in China, by segment, 2008-13
Figure 6: New household hard surface cleaning and care products launched, % share by sub-category, 2010-June 2013
Forecast
Figure 7: China – total market for household hard surface cleaning and care products, by value, 2008-18
Figure 8: China kitchen cleaner market value forecast, 2008-18
Figure 9: China hard surface cleaners market value forecast, 2008-18
Figure 10: China bleach/disinfectants market value forecast, 2008-18
Figure 11: China washroom cleaners market value forecast, 2008-18
Figure 12: China furniture cleaner market value forecast, 2008-18
Figure 13: China other clean & polishers market value forecast, 2008-18
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Underlying Drivers and Barriers
Market drivers
Increasing average personal disposal income and the emerging middle class
Increasing number of households and house ownership
The emergence of new living concepts in China
Growth in furniture and electrical appliances ownership in China
Figure 14: China per capita annual cash consumption expenditure for urban households on household facilities and articles (RMB), 1990-2011
Figure 15: Monthly expenditure on household and electrical items, March 2013
Growing hygiene awareness amongst Chinese
Figure 16: Proportion of new product launches in household hard surface cleaning products making antibacterial claims, 2010-June 2013
Market barriers
Pressure on household budgets puts focus on value
Habitual usage of laundry detergent as multipurpose detergent in rural areas
Companies and Brands
Key points
Leading companies’ market shares
Figure 17: China household hard surface cleaning and care companies, by market share, 2010-12
Companies
SC Johnson & Son Inc. (http://www.scjohnson.com.cn/)
Figure 18: Recently launched products by Mr Muscle, 2010-June 2013
Guangzhou Blue Moon Co. Ltd. (http://www.bluemoon.com.cn/)
Figure 19: Recently launched products by Mr Muscle, 2010-June 2013
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
Beijing LvSan Chemistry Co. Ltd. (http://www.lvsan.com/)
Figure 20: Recently launched products by LvSan, 2010-2013 (June)
The Consumer – Person Responsible in Household for Cleaning and the Floor Types at Home
Key points
Younger women are less tied to traditional gender roles in cleaning
Figure 21: Person responsible for cleaning, September 2013
Figure 22: Person responsible for cleaning, by gender and age group, September 2013
Marble/ceramic tiles and solid hardwood floors are the most popular floor types
Figure 23: Types of flooring at home, September 2013
The Consumer – Frequency of Cleaning Product Usage
Key points
Kitchens and toilets/bathrooms the top two places receiving frequent cleaning
Figure 24: Frequency of product usage, September 2013
One fifth of households are currently non-users
Figure 25: Number of different types of cleaning product used, September 2013
The Consumer – Places of Purchase and Factors Considered Important During Purchase
Key points
Hypermarkets and supermarkets dominate sales
Figure 26: Places cleaning products purchased, September 2013
Cleaning power and ‘safe for babies/toddlers’ claims are key purchase factors among consumers
Figure 27: Factors considered important when purchasing household cleaning products, September 2013
Figure 28: Top ten claims for household hard surface cleaning and care products in China, 2010-June 2013
Figure 29: Factors considered important when purchasing household cleaning products, by monthly personal income, September 2013
Versatility of products has to be demonstrated
The Consumer – Household Cleaning and Product Usage Behaviour
Key points
Figure 30: Attitudes towards product usage and cleaning, September 2013
High income earners or married people are highly attached to clean and tidy homes
Low earners and singles more inclined to have a burst of cleaning activities
Demand for convenient and specialised cleaning products
The Consumer – Attitudes towards Household Cleaning and Product Usage
Key points
Figure 31: Attitudes towards cleaning products, September 2013
Three quarters would rather pay a bit more for well-known brand
Product innovation to meet evolving consumer needs
Eight in ten demand more information on product functionality
Move to larger packs for economy reasons
Key Issue – Attitudinal Differences Across Consumer Segments
Key points
Attitudes and expectations towards home cleanliness and product usage
Figure 32: Target groups for household hard surface cleaning and care products, September 2013
The Conventional Cleaners
Conventional Cleaners have high expectations of home cleanliness
Paying high attention to extra benefits apart from cleaning power
Brand is important
The Value-conscious
Too busy to have high demand for home cleanliness
Product quality and value are more important than brand
The Amateurs
Inexperienced in cleaning but still demand clean home environment
Unsure about brands and product qualities and functionalities
Laid-back
Laid-back are lax in cleanliness and cleaning
Less demanding towards product features
More willing to spend on basic, well-known brand cleaning products than extra benefits
But four in ten of them are still willing to use disposable wipes
What does it mean?
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Key Issue – Cultivating Product Usage Among Consumers
Key points
Variety of products have not yet fully exploited usage
Figure 33: Frequency of product usage, September 2013
Figure 34: New household hard surface cleaning and care products launched, 2010-June 2013
Demand for more information from product manufacturers
Figure 35: Agreement with “Manufacturers should provide more information to highlight the benefits of their cleaning products”, by monthly personal income, September 2013
Cultivating consumers on the usage of specialised products
Figure 36: Number of different floor types in homes, September 2013
Raising awareness on cleaning and care of white goods
Figure 37: Ownership of durable consumer goods per 100 urban households at year-end, by level of income, 2011
Drinking water machine cleaning presents potential
Offering furniture care products with extra value added to encourage frequent usage
Economy bundle packages to target lower income consumers
Figure 38: High and medium* frequency of product usage, by monthly personal income, September 2013
Figure 39: Importance of ‘on promotion/special offer’ when purchasing household cleaning products, by monthly personal income, September 2013
Care packages to target new homes and as gift options
What does it mean?
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