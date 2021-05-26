Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2021 -- Global Household Healthcare Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Almost Family Inc (United States), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (United States), Sunrise Medical, Inc. (United States), 3M Healthcare (United States), Medtronic (Ireland), Baxter International (United States), F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Switzerland), Air Liquide S.A. (France), Amedisys (United States),



Household health care is basically related to home health nursing, rehabilitation as well as personal care services. It mainly supports homebound patients by providing coverage for intermittent skilled nursing as well as therapy services. In addition, this service is mostly provided by Medicare-certified home health agencies globally. Increasing usage of household health care in various application such as Home Diagnosis & Home Health and upsurge in geriatric population which finds it difficult to visit hospitals and other diagnostic centers repeatedly are some of the major factors which affect the growth of the market in future.



Household Healthcare Market Data Breakdown and Market Segmentation:

by Type (Hardware Devices, Software Services), Application (Home Diagnosis, Home Health), Distribution Channel (Offline Channel, Online Sales)



Market Trend

- Government Initiative for Promoting Household Healthcare. For Instance, in 2016, According to NCBI, More than 3.4 million people have received Medicare Skilled Home Health Care in the United States



Market Drivers

- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases and Government Initiatives to Promote Home Healthcare

- Increasing Healthcare Costs as well as the Growing Need for Affordable Treatment Options

-



The Household Healthcare market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Household Healthcare Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Household Healthcare Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Household Healthcare Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Household Healthcare Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Household Healthcare Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Software Tools, Platforms, Industry Segmentation, Virtual Assistant, Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others), Application (Virtual Assistant (Chatbots), Business Analytics and Reporting, Customer Behavioural Analytics, Others (includes market research, advertising, and marketing campaign)), Components (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises))

5.1 Global Household Healthcare Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Household Healthcare Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Household Healthcare Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Household Healthcare Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Household Healthcare Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

