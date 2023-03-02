Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2023 -- The household insecticides market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to an increase in demand for products that can effectively control and eliminate insects such as mosquitoes, ants, cockroaches, and other household pests. Household insecticides are chemical or natural substances that are used to prevent or eliminate the infestation of insects in households. The growth of the household insecticides market can be attributed to factors such as an increase in awareness about the health hazards associated with insects, the rise in urbanization and construction activities, and the need for effective pest control solutions.



Market Growth and Future Apprehension:



The most recent USD Analytics report predicted that the worldwide "Household Insecticides Market" will expand at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.



Market Drivers:



One of the major trends in the household insecticides market is the increasing demand for natural and organic insecticides. Consumers are becoming more aware of the harmful effects of chemical insecticides on human health and the environment. As a result, there is a growing demand for natural and organic insecticides that are safer and more environmentally friendly. Natural and organic insecticides are made from natural ingredients such as plant extracts, and they are effective in controlling insects while being safe for humans and pets.



Market Opportunities:



-Growing urbanization and increasing population:



With the increasing population and urbanization, the demand for household insecticides is expected to rise in both developing and developed countries.



-Technological advancements:



With the advancements in technology, there has been a significant improvement in the quality and effectiveness of household insecticides, making them more convenient and user-friendly.



-Growing health concerns:



The increasing awareness regarding the health hazards caused by insects and pests is driving the demand for household insecticides, especially those that are eco-friendly and safe for humans and pets.



Market Challenges:



-Stringent regulations:



The stringent regulations regarding the use of household insecticides, especially those that contain hazardous chemicals, can pose a challenge for manufacturers.



-Availability of alternative pest control methods:



The availability of alternative pest control methods such as biological control, pheromone traps, and cultural control can reduce the demand for household insecticides.



Segmentation Analysis:



The global Household Insecticides Market can be segmented based on product form, application, product type, distribution channel



By Product Form:

- Units

- Liquid

- Powdered Granule



By Application:

- Cockroaches

- Ants

- Mosquitoes

- Flies & Moths

- Rat & Rodent

- Bedbugs & Beetles



By Product Type:

- Natural

- Synthetic



By Distribution Channel:

- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

- Drug Stores & Pharmacies

- Online Retailing

- Others



Competitive Landscape:



The key players in Household Insecticides Market include



- FMC Global Specialty Solutions,

- Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.,

- S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.,

- Spectrum Brands Inc.,

- Liphatech Inc.,

- Neogen Corporation,

- Earth Chemicals Co. Ltd.,

- Dabur India Limited



Regional Analysis:



North America dominates the household insecticides market due to the high number of households in the region, and the increasing awareness about the health hazards associated with insect infestations. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing urbanization and construction activities in the region. The rising awareness about the importance of hygiene and cleanliness is also expected to drive the growth of the household insecticides market in the Asia Pacific region.