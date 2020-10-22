Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- Household Laundry Equipment Global Market Report 2020



The household laundry equipment consists of sales of household-type laundry equipment including household washing machines, dryers, ironers, and other laundry equipment. The household laundry equipment market covered in this report is segmented by type into washing machines, ironers, dryers, and others - household laundry equipment. The household laundry equipment market in this report is segmented by technology into automatic, semi-automatic/ manual, and others. The household laundry equipment market in this report is segmented by distribution channel into direct selling, retail, e-commerce, and others.



Rapid Urbanization is expected to contribute to the growth of the household laundry equipment in the forecast period. Globally, the percentage of population living in urban areas is expected to increase from 55% in 2018 and reach 68% by 2050. The growth in the urban population coupled with the rise in disposable incomes and affordability among residents of cities will drive the demand for household laundry equipment.



The global household laundry equipment market was worth $54.8 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% and reach $75.7 billion by 2023.



LG Electronics, Whirlpool Corporation, Haier Corporation, Electrolux AB, Panasonic Corporation, BSH Home Appliances Group, Haier Group Corporation, Miele, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation



Increasing demand for online on demand laundry services is expected to restrain the market for household laundry equipment in the forecast period. The on demand laundry services market is expected to be aided by stable economic growth forecast in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global real GDP growth will be 3.7% over 2019 and 2020, and 3.6% from 2021 to 2023. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. For instance, China is forecast to register GDP growth of 6.2% in 2019. Stable economic growth, increasing internet penetration, and rising disposable income coupled with hectic lifestyle of individuals will lead to an increase in on demand laundry services, thereby limiting the growth of the market for household washing machines.



Household laundry equipment manufacturers are increasingly producing energy-efficient products to reduce carbon footprint and enable energy savings for the consumers. The rise of energy-efficient appliances can be attributed to the stringent government regulations on electric home appliances and advances in technology. Energy efficient appliances are designed to utilize minimum energy to complete the required task. Currently, over 80 countries have standards and labels for energy efficient appliances. For example, in the USA, ENERGY STAR certified washing machines use 25% less energy and 33% less water than a standard washing machine.



This independent 300 page report guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. With over figures examining the Household Laundry Equipment market, the report gives you a visual, one-stop breakdown of the leading products, submarket and market leader's market revenue forecasts as well as analysis to 2020.



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Sales, revenue, Market Share (%) and Growth Rate (%) of Household Laundry Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2020(forecast), covering Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Household Laundry Equipment market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the global Household Laundry Equipment market by countries, comprising of its market by value, volume, and ARPU and penetration rate.



The research includes historic data from 2014 to 2020 and forecasts until 2020 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs. The report will make detailed analysis mainly on above questions and in-depth research on the development environment, market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Household Laundry Equipment on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020 so as to make comprehensive organization and judgment on the competition situation and development trend of Household Laundry Equipment Market and assist manufacturers and Household Laundry Equipment organization to better grasp the development course of Household Laundry Equipment Market.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 . Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



