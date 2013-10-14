Household Paper Products - Brazil - October 2013: Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

ResearchMoz include new market research report"Household Paper Products - Brazil - October 2013 " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Brazil has a significant competitive advantage in the paper products category, mainly due to the fact that it produces its own paper pulp in greater quantities and more quickly than other countries. In addition, the economic crisis in Europe and environmental pressures on Chinese paper factories makes production of paper pulp increasingly concentrated in Brazil, also generating greater opportunities for the domestic market to grow.
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TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Definition
Abbreviations
Currency and scales
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Value retail market size of toilet paper, facial tissues and paper towels/napkins, 2008-12
Figure 2: Value retail market size of toilet paper, facial tissues, paper towels/napkins, by sub-category, 2008-12
Forecast
Figure 3: Value forecast of toilet paper, facial tissues and paper towels/napkins market, 2008-18
Figure 4: Value forecast of toilet paper market, 2008-18
Figure 5: Value forecast of paper towels/napkins market, 2008-18
Figure 6: Value forecast of facial tissues market, 2008-18
Companies
Figure 7: Value sales market share of toilet paper and paper towels/napkins, by company, 2011-12
Figure 8: Value sales market share of toilet paper, by company, 2011-12
Figure 9: Value sales market share of paper towels/napkins, by company, 2011-12
The issues
Facial tissues can explore new usage occasions that are not tied to flu
Figure 10: Degree of interest in innovation, December 2012
Scents and added benefits could attract more middle-class consumers
Figure 11: Attitudes toward toilet paper, by socioeconomic group, December 2012
Senior consumers want to save money, but can still be encouraged to "trade up" in the category
Figure 12: Attitudes toward toilet paper, by age, December 2012
Paper towel usage occasions can be further developed by the industry
Figure 13: Degree of interest in innovation, December 2012
What we think
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Facial Tissues can Explore New Usage Occasions that are not Tied to Flu
Key points
With little competition from other categories, there is more space for facial tissues to grow in the Brazilian market
Figure 14: Attitudes toward toilet paper, December 2012
Figure 15: Attitudes toward facial tissue, December 2012
Growth opportunities for facial tissues exist both in cold and hot weather
Figure 16: Attitudes toward facial tissues, December 2012
Figure 17: Attitudes toward facial tissues, December 2012 (continued)
Figure 18: Attitudes toward facial tissues, December 2012 (continued)
Figure 19: Degree of interest in innovation, December 2012
Positioning facial tissues as multipurpose products may increase the sub-category’s penetration
Figure 20: Attitudes toward facial tissues, December 2012
What it means
Scents and Added Benefits Could Attract More Middle-class Consumers
Key points
Better income and greater incentives from the government boost middle-class consumption
Figure 21: Financial situation compared to the previous year, by socioeconomic group C12, November 2012
Fragrance drives sales among middle-class consumers
Figure 22: Attitudes toward laundry products, by socioeconomic group, November 2012
Figure 23: Attitudes toward toilet paper, by socioeconomic group, December 2012
Figure 24: Degree of interest in innovation, December 2012
Middle-class consumers are looking for higher-quality products and added benefits
Figure 25: Attitudes toward toilet paper, by socioeconomic group, December 2012
Figure 26: Degree of interest in innovation, December 2012
What it means
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