Household Paper Products - Brazil - October 2013: Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Brazil has a significant competitive advantage in the paper products category, mainly due to the fact that it produces its own paper pulp in greater quantities and more quickly than other countries. In addition, the economic crisis in Europe and environmental pressures on Chinese paper factories makes production of paper pulp increasingly concentrated in Brazil, also generating greater opportunities for the domestic market to grow.



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TABLE OF CONTENT



Introduction

Definition

Abbreviations

Currency and scales



Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: Value retail market size of toilet paper, facial tissues and paper towels/napkins, 2008-12

Figure 2: Value retail market size of toilet paper, facial tissues, paper towels/napkins, by sub-category, 2008-12

Forecast

Figure 3: Value forecast of toilet paper, facial tissues and paper towels/napkins market, 2008-18

Figure 4: Value forecast of toilet paper market, 2008-18

Figure 5: Value forecast of paper towels/napkins market, 2008-18

Figure 6: Value forecast of facial tissues market, 2008-18

Companies

Figure 7: Value sales market share of toilet paper and paper towels/napkins, by company, 2011-12

Figure 8: Value sales market share of toilet paper, by company, 2011-12

Figure 9: Value sales market share of paper towels/napkins, by company, 2011-12

The issues

Facial tissues can explore new usage occasions that are not tied to flu

Figure 10: Degree of interest in innovation, December 2012

Scents and added benefits could attract more middle-class consumers

Figure 11: Attitudes toward toilet paper, by socioeconomic group, December 2012

Senior consumers want to save money, but can still be encouraged to "trade up" in the category

Figure 12: Attitudes toward toilet paper, by age, December 2012

Paper towel usage occasions can be further developed by the industry

Figure 13: Degree of interest in innovation, December 2012

What we think



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Facial Tissues can Explore New Usage Occasions that are not Tied to Flu

Key points

With little competition from other categories, there is more space for facial tissues to grow in the Brazilian market

Figure 14: Attitudes toward toilet paper, December 2012

Figure 15: Attitudes toward facial tissue, December 2012

Growth opportunities for facial tissues exist both in cold and hot weather

Figure 16: Attitudes toward facial tissues, December 2012

Figure 17: Attitudes toward facial tissues, December 2012 (continued)

Figure 18: Attitudes toward facial tissues, December 2012 (continued)

Figure 19: Degree of interest in innovation, December 2012

Positioning facial tissues as multipurpose products may increase the sub-category’s penetration

Figure 20: Attitudes toward facial tissues, December 2012

What it means



Scents and Added Benefits Could Attract More Middle-class Consumers

Key points

Better income and greater incentives from the government boost middle-class consumption

Figure 21: Financial situation compared to the previous year, by socioeconomic group C12, November 2012

Fragrance drives sales among middle-class consumers

Figure 22: Attitudes toward laundry products, by socioeconomic group, November 2012

Figure 23: Attitudes toward toilet paper, by socioeconomic group, December 2012

Figure 24: Degree of interest in innovation, December 2012

Middle-class consumers are looking for higher-quality products and added benefits

Figure 25: Attitudes toward toilet paper, by socioeconomic group, December 2012

Figure 26: Degree of interest in innovation, December 2012

What it means



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