Household Products - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide - New Study Released

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Household Products - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- The BRIC Household Products industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BRIC household products market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC household products market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key household products market players' BRIC operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the BRIC household products market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the household products industry and had a total market value of $40,624.1 million in 2011. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 15.4% over the 2007-11 period.
Within the household products industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $20,700.3 million in 2011. This was followed by Brazil, India and Russia with a value of $10,793.1, $5,295.1, and $3,835.6 million, respectively.
China is expected to lead the household products industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $27,809.3 million in 2016, followed by Brazil, India, Russia with expected values of $15,534.3, $8,271.2 and $4,871.3 million, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the BRIC household products market by value in 2011?
- What will be the size of the BRIC household products market in 2016?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC household products market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the BRIC household products market?
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