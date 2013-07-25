"Household Products: Global Industry Guide" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

New Consumer Goods market report from MarketLine: "Household Products: Global Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Global Household Products industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2007-11, and forecast to 2016). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global household products market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key household products market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global household products market with five year forecasts
Highlights
The global household products market had total revenues of $178.1 billion in 2011, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% between 2007 and 2011.
The paper products segment was the market's most lucrative in 2011, with total revenues of $59.5 billion, equivalent to 33.4% of the market's overall value.
The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.4% for the five-year period 2011 - 2016, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $210.3 billion by the end of 2016.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global household products market by value in 2011?
- What will be the size of the global household products market in 2016?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global household products market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global household products market?
