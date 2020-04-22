Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- According to Global Market Insights, Inc., "Global household refrigerators and freezers market worth more than USD 59 billion in 2015, is anticipated record a CAGR of 2.7% over the period of 2016 to 2025." The latest energy efficiency standard demands the new models of refrigerators and freezers to cut their energy consumption by 20% – 25%, which is pushing the manufacturers to spend heavily in R&D to develop the high-efficiency refrigerators meeting the energy standards. The active partaking of the manufacturers along with the high demand from the consumers for the advanced refrigerators will enhance the household refrigerators & freezers industry outlook over the coming timeframe.



The implementation of the new generation features such as smartphone connectivity and automated temperature adjustability in the refrigerators and freezers will surge the product demand. Gradually changing lifestyle in the rural areas along with increasing disposable income of the consumers will build a lucrative roadmap for household refrigerators and freezers market trends over the period of 2016 to 2025. In addition, heavy investment by government in electrification across the rural areas will further boost the household refrigerators and freezers market trends significantly.



A major rise in consumer awareness concerning energy consumption has been observed, along with the benefits and the differences in cost with the introduction of energy efficiency labels. This has greatly encouraged consumers to keep a track of energy use for home appliances.



Rapid globalization has resulted in the rise in automation of business processes across various industries. This has helped make manufacturing economical as it has enabled the firms to lower the cost of all the appliances for the consumers across the world.



Company profiled in this report:



1. Electrolux

2. Aucma Co., Ltd.

3. Dacor

4. Frigidaire Home Products

5. GE

6. Robert Bosch Ltd

7. Samsung Electronics

8. Whirlpool Corporation

9. Haier

10. LG Electronics

11. Panasonic



The manufacturers are increasingly shifting their focus on a majority of the rural population base in emerging economies as this market is largely left untapped. This will prove to be an opportunity for the manufacturers which will foster household refrigerators and freezers market share in the forecast timeframe. There are several applications that necessitate the use of refrigerators like packaging, preserving and storing food across different environments.



The demand for frost-free fridge has been experiencing a steep growth over the past few years on account of the steady increase in the purchase capacity of consumers. Multiple companies have placed their focus on the high-end spectrum by having launched premium products.



Surging numbers of double-income families, who have been choosing to own refrigerators with larger space storage, has resulted in a huge demand and popularity of high capacity side-by-side fridges among the upper-middle-class population. Moreover, maintenance free compressors, availability of easy financing options and an increased life cycle will be accelerating household refrigerators and freezers market share in the forthcoming years.



