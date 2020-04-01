Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- The advent of internet and smartphones have induced the growth of online sales channel, fostering household vacuum cleaners market share over the years. Numerous companies that include Amazon, Walmart and Alibaba tend to provide a wide range of products and large discounts in order to entice consumers. The e-commerce websites also offer convenient return policies and warranties that encourages a large chunk of the consumers to make online purchases of all the home appliances.



Cordless vacuum cleaners have a number of advantages attached like easy operability, lesser maintenance and low costs that will help the segment hold the majority of the shares in household vacuum cleaners market over the forthcoming years.



The United States, being one of the frontrunners of high-grade technology deployment, stands to accumulate a significant chunk of global household vacuum cleaners market, given that consumers across this belt have adopted a hygienic but sedentary lifestyle that demands the utilization of superior domestic products. On these grounds, U.S. household vacuum cleaners industry is predicted to grow at a rate of more than 4% over 2016-2024. The region is perceived to be one of the major growth grounds for North America household vacuum cleaners market.



Having reached the pinnacle of technological advancements, North America is predicted to strongly establish its position in global household vacuum cleaners market. The region is home to the major players of this business space, and serves to be an opportunistic ground for their R&D activities and product development. With regards to this, it would not be wrong to state that innovative products such as cordless cleaners, robotic cleaners, etc., serve to majorly impact this regional landscape. As per statistics, cordless products accounted for more than 9% of the overall household vacuum cleaners industry share in 2015, and is slated to carve a lucrative growth path in the years ahead.



With the competitive landscape of household vacuum cleaners market defined by fierce competition, it is no novelty that new entrants find it arduous to penetrate the business sphere. The established players have already made it big across the globe and in the process, have posed heavy threats to new companies planning to attain a share of household vacuum cleaners industry. Experts cite that to firmly consolidate their position, SMBs will have to adopt tried-and-tested growth tactics in addition to investing in R&D activities and deploying technological advancements in their products.