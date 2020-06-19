Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2020 -- The household vacuum cleaners market is expected to accrue sizable gains on account of growing consumer awareness about hygiene & health. Consumers are gradually shifting towards these devices to meet their daily cleaning tasks like reducing harmful dirt particles from air or cleaning allergens. With increasing awareness about the benefits of AI and smart systems, consumers have also started to adopt robotic vacuums, as it helps users to regularly clean the space and minimizes manual efforts.



Constant innovation in the technological landscape has also allowed prominent vacuum cleaner companies to develop more improved and energy-efficient devices that take up minimal manual labor. In addition to this, rising maintenance & development activities done in the residential sector could massively contribute towards household vacuum cleaners market growth.



Based on the product spectrum, the household vacuum cleaners market is bifurcated into stick/cordless, drum, central, upright, robotic, canister, wet/dry, and others. Among these the canister segment is likely to record a CAGR of over 6.5% between 2020 and 2026 owing to an increasing demand for powerful vacuum cleaners.



Powerful vacuum cleaners have relatively better flow rate and suction, thereby making cleaning faster and easier, specifically for bare floors. The cleaning nozzle is generally placed at the end and is linked to the vacuum unit through a hose, in canister based vacuum cleaners. This canister or unit comprises of the engine, dust bags and filter as well as wheels so that it could easily be dragged by the user.



Canister vacuum cleaners are easier to carry and lighter. They can be equipped with several tools such as mechanized brush, upholstery brush and crevice nozzle thereby increasing efficiency on rugs and carpets.



The tools are generally placed either on the canister or directly on the wand, making them flexible. A good canister vacuum cleaner would clean carpets as well as uprights. These above-mentioned factors and benefits have led to the growth of canister vacuum cleaners in the market.



Drum based vacuum cleaners, which are basically industrial versions of cylinder vacuum cleaners, are also set to register immense growth. Cylinder comprises a large vertical drum that could be stationary or on wheels. These vacuum cleaners are generally used in larger homes, hotels, and other such areas where there is requirement for regular cleaning of large surfaces.



The wet/dry vacuum cleaners, which effortlessly pick up all kinds of dirt, whether dry, liquid or wet, can cleans everything. These vacuum cleaners usually come up with a deodorization procedure, thereby removing foul odors from carpets and ensuring that carpets and households are always fresh.



With respect to sales channel, the household vacuum cleaners market comprises offline and online sales channel segments. Among these, the offline sales channel witnessed a CAGR of over 4.5% due to the rapid growth of organized retail industry across the globe. Due to in-store experience and better customer service, people still prefer to buy things offline.



From a regional frame of reference, the consumers in North America are replacing conventional vacuum cleaners with intelligent vacuum cleaners. The usage of robot vacuum cleaners has increased owing to time and energy saving cleaning tools.



People are going in for smart technology-based household vacuum cleaners instead of conventional ones. Robo vacuums have been designed for people who are generally busy in their lives or who stay away from home.



Those who have mobility issues also opt for these kinds of household vacuum cleaners since the vacuum cleaner does not require human intervention to do the cleaning.



