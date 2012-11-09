HouseOfChristmas.com.au Makes Christmas Affordable for Australians

San Fransisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- The Christmas season is nearly here, and Australians across the country are already starting to buy Christmas gifts for friends and loved ones. But no Christmas feels complete without Christmas trees and decorations and market leading Christmas Decorations business The House of Christmas has launched a number of new initiatives to help Australians create a festive yet stylish home or office without breaking the bank.



HouseOfChristmas.com.au features a wide selection of Christmas trees and other Christmas decorations and Christmas lights. Their Christmas trees come in a number of distinct varieties. There are large, nine-foot tall Christmas trees through to miniature Christmas trees that can be placed on a tabletop. The trees are manufactured using a mixture of hard and soft pine needles, and a spokesperson for the website claims this gives each Christmas tree a luxurious appearance:



“Using a mixture of hard and soft needles allows our trees to achieve an authentic appearance that is unique in the Christmas tree market. Our trees are also very easy to setup and, unlike a genuine Christmas tree there are no pine needles to clean up.”



The website also suggests that factory-made Christmas trees are more affordable and practical than ordering a real Christmas tree. Instead of paying for a new tree every year and dragging it to and from the home, factory-made Christmas trees can be reused for many years in a row. The trees take only minutes to assemble and can easily be stored.



A spokesperson explains why they believe their trees offer better value for money than a real tree:



“Each tree is manufactured to a high standard so they will decorate customer’s homes for years to come. We’re so confident about not only the trees style, but also its durability that each tree comes with a ten year guarantee.”



To make Christmas trees accessible to residents across Australia, HouseOfChristmas.com.au also offers free shipping. The free Christmas tree shipping deal is available to residents of Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane metro areas. Shipping to other areas of Australia is also heavily discounted.



About HouseOfChristmas.com.au

HouseOfChristmas.com.au is an online Christmas tree retailer that offers free shipping to residents of Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne. The website also features tree decorations, Christmas lights, and other holiday ornaments. The business is family run and owned and has been helping residents of Australia with their Christmas decorations for 19 years. For more information, please visit: http://www.houseofchristmas.com.au