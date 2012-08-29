Houses for Sale in Holmdel, NJ Realtor Marie Gentile Shares the Best Real Estate Tips

Holmdel, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- With a home being one of the biggest purchases a family can make, consulting a realtor is extremely important. Since there are many decisions that go beyond just choosing a home, picking a real estate agent that is experienced and trustworthy is essential.



Since 2002, Marie Gentile has been in the real estate business and has helped countless families buy and sell the best homes on the market, and is especially familiar with houses for sale in Holmdel NJ as well as surrounding areas including Colts Neck, Marlboro and Manalapan. Marie’s dedication to helping people, especially first time home buyers, find the perfect place for their needs has made her popular within the real estate community.



“To me, selling Real Estate is not just about selling a home. I sell hopes and dreams for people of all walks of life…My job allows me to meet many different people and it makes me very proud to help each and every one of them,” says Marie.



Over the years, the Holmdel NJ homes for sale realtor has accumulated a vast amount of experience with choosing a realtor to sell a home and working with a realtor as a buyer’s agent.



When it comes to real estate Holmdel NJ area Marie believes that a great realtor will understand the seller’s situation. Being knowledgeable of the market is necessary when one is a realtor, so it is recommended that sellers get advice from others who have used the same one. Choose a realtor who sends mail monthly because it is more likely that they know the market, and realtors who charge commission charge more but usually get the job done faster. When selecting a realtor, ask about the marketing of the home and ask to see comparables of past sales.



The homes for sale in Holmdel NJ realtor acknowledges that working with a realtor as a buyer’s agent can be an intimidating process, but says never hesitate to do the proper research before a decision is reached. A client should always work with someone that they like right away, and staying loyal to their realtor is crucial because realtors do not get paid until they close. Experienced realtors can provide buyers with an amazing amount of resources. Additionally, buyers should make the effort to give their realtor at least two days notice before they are available to see a property, and when they look at properties, they should always let their realtor know aspects of the homes that they both do and do not like.



Marie explains that interviewing at least three realtors is advised so that a client can get an understanding of who they can work best with, but stresses to “always go with your gut.”



About Marie Gentile

Marie Gentile has offered unparalleled service to all clients in the real estate market since 2002. The client’s complete satisfaction with her service and representation is her number one priority, and whether someone is considering buying a home, selling a home, or both, Marie Gentile knows the area inside and out. Marie Gentile serves the entire Monmouth County New Jersey real estate market including the surrounding communities such as Aberdeen, Colts Neck, Farmingdale, Freehold, Keansburg, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middlesex County, and West Long Branch. For more information, please visit http://www.mariegentile.com