Houses for Sale in Louisville KY Expert Kentucky Select Properties Supports Local Organizations

For many years, Kentucky Select Properties, a company that specializes in Houses for sale in Louisville KY, has been deeply involved in its community. Best known for its 100 percent locally owned and independent residential listings, Kentucky Select Properties is the top-selling real estate company in Louisville. With nine closed transactions of properties priced at $1 million and above—and another eight locations pending sales of $1 million and more—the company is still the luxury home leader in Louisville.



Recently, Kentucky Select Properties announced its involvement with numerous Louisville organizations and charities. In addition to providing financial contributions to an abundance of causes, the Real Estate Louisville KY company offers its time and volunteers.



For instance, Kentucky Select Properties is once again the premier sponsor of The Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft’s Bourbon Bash, which will be held on October 5, 2013. The company has contributed generously to events including a visit from His Holiness The Dalai Lama, as well as groups such as The Healing Place, The Historic Homes Foundation, The Kentucky School of Art, Operation Brightside, and The Charles and Mimi Osborn Cancer Center at Baptist Health.



Kentucky Select Properties’ operating performance allows them to provide the funding for these events. The company’s results continue to be impressive with a year-over-year increase of seven percent in unit transactions and 25 percent in sales volume through June 20, 2013. The amount in every transaction has also increased from $283,220 in 2012 to $333,561 in 2013.



Individuals interested in learning more about Kentucky Select Properties and its involvement with the local community can visit the company’s website for more information.



About Kentucky Select Properties

Kentucky Select Properties believes that all clients deserve professional and ethical representation, discretion, extraordinary service, and a knowledgeable guide to navigating the home buying and selling process. Founded in Louisville by respected industry veterans, the company remains 100 percent locally owned and independent. Kentucky Select Properties’ agents are among the most capable and accomplished real estate professionals in the Luxury homes for sale Louisville market. For more information, please visit http://www.kyselectproperties.com