Houses for Sale in Palm Springs Specialist Ginny Peacock Joins HÔM Sotheby's International Realty

Palm Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Individuals who have used a realtor to help them buy or sell their house find that professional assistance comes in handy. An experienced realtor can help clients determine their buying power, assist them in their search for homes, help them negotiate, provide accurate estimates, and help market and close the sale of a house.



For the past three decades, clients with Houses for Sale in Palm Springs and other California areas have chosen Ginny Peacock as their realtor. Peacock recently celebrated 31 years in the business—22 years in San Francisco, plus another nine in the Coachella Valley—and is quite well known for her extensive experience in Modernism Home Sales.



Due to her experience and commendable work ethic, Peacock was recently chosen to become the newest member of HÔM Sotheby’s International Realty. The premier luxury real estate brokerage company ensures clients the best service from their real estate professionals. Peacock’s work with Condos for Sale in Palm Springs and other properties is highly praised at HÔM Sotheby’s International Realty



“Ginny is at the top of our list for professionalism, communication, and follow-through…” said Ron and Dorothy Allen, two Soethby agents. “We recently referred a client to Ginny…and she was diligent regarding holding open houses and [keeping everyone] informed during the entire selling process… Ginny sold the property at near asking price, which was actually over the appraisal value.”



Peacock’s website, where clients can view a professional portfolio that includes Houses for Sale in Palm Desert, gives clients an idea of the Palm Springs area. Peacock is very knowledgeable of Palm Spring’s golf community areas, especially because she is a resident and deeply involved with her community. She has access to Multiple Listing Service and can provide information on practically any house listed, including Houses for sale in Rancho Mirage, provide appointments to visit them, and walk clients through the negotiation processes.



Buyers and sellers interested in Peacock’s services are urged to get in touch with her via the contact information available on her website.



About Ginny Peacock

Since 1981, Ginny Peacock has been a licensed California realtor, working both in San Francisco and Palm Springs. Because of her extensive knowledge and expertise, Peacock is adept at expediting the process for home buyers and sellers, providing great listings and offers in very reasonable and competitive time frames. For more information, please visit http://ginnypeacock.com