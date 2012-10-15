Houses Made of Container Containers, a Great Way to Save and to Contribute to the Environment

Grand Rapids, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- One of the basic needs of every individual who want to live a decent life is to have a good and decent house. But not all individuals are blessed to have their own house because of a lot of reasons. First is that a decent house nowadays costs as much as one can afford. Another is that there is no more area for a house to be built. There may be free spaces in the city for a house to be built, but they are so pricey that only few can afford.



Another reason why building a house can be hard nowadays are the environmental restrictions imposed by the government on some housing construction materials and the design of a house itself, which make a housing unit much expensive to be built. Thanks to companies like Freight Container Housing as the said problems can be addressed properly.



The proliferation of building houses from cargo containers can be traced to Mark McClean. It is a radical way to build a house, but it is proven effective and much more contributory to the environmental undertakings that are being done nowadays. Houses built from cargo containers are much better as compared to modular housing when it comes to environmental contribution and of course, with their price. Cargo container houses also have the things that people normally look for in conventional houses including amenities, durability and style. There are also things that are present in cargo container house that are not present in conventional house such as mobility.



Houses made from cargo containers are really beneficial to anyone who has it. They are also comfortable to live just like the houses made from conventional materials. Another thing why cargo container houses are the “in” thing today is that they are also available in different designs and configurations, thus allowing individuals to have their wanted house especially in terms of the number of bedrooms, amenities and designs. Houses made from cargo containers are also complete with the needed fixtures including piping, drainage and sewage components.



About Freight Container Housing

What is more convenient in having a cargo container housing is that building it will not require a group of people, as it can be done in a matter of one day. Cargo container houses are also easy to build. Finding the right cargo container house is also easy, as there are many companies that are into building the said kind of house.



Contact:

Alan Wake

Freight Container Housing

Grand Rapids, MI 49315

http://www.freightcontainerhousing.com/