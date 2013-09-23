Housing Market in India Witnessing Huge Momentum

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- According to a new research report by RNCOS, “Indian Housing Sector Forecast to 2015”, the housing market in India has seen a rapid growth over the past few years, with a growing preference for luxury housing by the Indian people. The report revealed that a rapidly growing middle-class population, increasing customer expectations, escalating disposable incomes, along with urbanization and growing number of nuclear families has resulted in increase in the demand for housing units in the country. The report also revealed that Tier II and III cities as well as the rural areas have also witnessed construction of new houses driving the growth in the total number of housing units.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report, “Indian Housing Sector Forecast to 2015” by RNCOS, provides an in-depth research and rational analysis of the housing market in India. It provides forecasts of housing market potential along with the focus on the demand and market potential for affordable, MIG & HIG and luxury housing segments till 2015. Additionally, it provides city level analysis for major cities with a focus on supply of housing units.



Further, the report covers a detailed analysis and market forecasts till 2015 of the industry verticals like tiles, electrical switch, modular kitchen, cement, paint, bathroom fittings, faucets, and furniture. Moreover, consumer & builder’s perspective has also been covered in the report. In addition, major trends and challenges affecting the industry, have been identified along with a detailed overview of the major players, to generate a complete understanding of the industry.



Some of the report’s key highlights include:



- The luxury housing demand potential is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 36%.

- There has been growing aspirations for high end decors in the Indian market.

- Modular kitchen market is growing at a considerable rate.

- Wooden flooring is fast gaining ground in the Indian market.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM614.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Booming Paint Industry in India (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM483.htm)

- Booming Housing Sector in India (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM449.htm)

- India Affordable Housing Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM444.htm)

- India Luxury Housing Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM447.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Other-Industry.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.