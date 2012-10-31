Housing Market Reports for Austin Texas Area Available Free from Local Appraisers

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- RealEstateAppraisalsAustin.com was launched with a specific goal in mind: to provide a fast and affordable real estate appraisal service for Austin homeowners. In this pursuit the company has also become a leading provider of real estate market information for the greater Austin area. “We wanted to ensure that our customers received the most accurate information available,” said the spokesperson for Real Estate Appraisals Austin, Chandler Smith. “We identified a need in the market for a company that was able to offer an appraisal service for all types of situations, not just mortgages. So we started offering home appraisals for insurance purposes, home buying or selling uses, property tax protest, and also legal issues such as divorce and probate."



By offering free housing market reports, the company has positioned itself as a valuable resource when researching homes sales, trends and market conditions in Austin. Their free reports are a good-faith offer by the company to help consumers and other professionals alike educate themselves. It appears this tactic has paid off.



Since their launch, the company has received high rankings and ratings from customers on numerous social networking websites. Not only do they claim to provide a quality service, these claims are actually backed by reviews on Google Places, Yelp!, and many more, making the site a go-to destination for those in need of a local Austin appraiser. “Our customers are usually blown away by the appraisal reports they receive and the amount of insight they contain. As such, we have been fortunate to receive their support in the form of positive reviews and referrals to friends and family,” continued Mr. Smith.



The free market reports offered usually target specific neighborhoods, allowing buyers and sellers to be prepared with accurate information pertaining to the area they are interested in. Mr. Smith also stated that his company is open to requests for reports in specific areas that they may not have available, or updates for older reports.



About RealEstateAppraisalsAustin.com

Founded by second generation appraiser Chandler Smith, RealEstateAppraisalsAustin.com has taken a unique approach to the appraisal industry. Instead of relying on appraisal work from banks, lenders and AMCs, Mr. Smith has chosen to focus on individuals who require property valuations for personal use. The efforts have paid off and the company now receives a majority of their work via referrals.