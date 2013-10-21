Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Housing Mortgage Market in US 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Housing Mortgage market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 14.69 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the improving demand for home loans. The Housing Mortgage market in the US has also been witnessing the declining rate of foreclosures for home loans with mortgage companies. However, the shrinking lending capacities of mortgage companies could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Housing Mortgage Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it also covers Housing Mortgage market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Wells Fargo & Co., JP Morgan Chase & Co, US Bancorp and Bank of America Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Citigroup Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, Flagstar Bank FSB, Ally Financial, SunTrust Bank, and Quicken Loans, Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Wells Fargo & Co., JP Morgan Chase & Co, US Bancorp, Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, Flagstar Bank FSB, Ally Financial, SunTrust Bank, and Quicken Loans, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144633/housing-mortgage-market-in-us-2012-2016.html



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Roger Campbell

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