Houston American Energy Corporation (NYSEAMEX:HUSA) Investor Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in shares of Houston American Energy Corporation (NYSEAMEX:HUSA) over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at Houston American Energy Corp. was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Houston American Energy Corporation (NYSEAMEX:HUSA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Houston American Energy Corporation (NYSEAMEX:HUSA) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about Houston American Energy’s business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Houston American Energy Corporation reported that its third quarter Revenue in 2011 fell from $5.35million in 2010 to $0.32million in 2011 and its third quarter Net Income of $1.17million in 2010 turned into a third quarter Net Loss of $1.09million in 2011.



Then on March 1, 2012, Houston American Energy Corporation disclosed an update on drilling operations.



Shares of Houston American Energy Corporation (AMEX:HUSA) fell about 40% from $11.20 to as low as $6.71 per share during March 1, 2012 and closed at $7 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Houston American Energy Corporation (AMEX:HUSA), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com