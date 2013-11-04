Houston Area Singer/songwriter DeDe, Is Releasing a Very Unique Christmas Album, Called "World of Christmas" on Nov. 5, 2013

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- DeDe would really appreciate you purchasing and then spreading the word about her new Album, World of Christmas, which was produced by Grammy-Winner Jeff Bova (Celine Dion Falling Into You-1996). All of the production and songs are top-notch in quality, instrumentation and musicianship. For example, her guitar player on this CD, Tim Pierce, plays for Bruce Springsteen. DeDe's bass player, John Pierce (no relation to Tim!) tours with Huey Lewis and the News. The drummer, Denny Fongheiser played on Elton John's Lion King soundtrack. Says DeDe: "All of the folks who made this CD are completely amazing world-class musicians. There's great World Music on this CD. Since it's a Christmas album and timeless music, I had more license to be very creative musically. So World of Christmas crosses many genres, countries, and styles. From Celtic to French, and from Motown to Latin Cha Cha, there's definitely something for everyone of any age on this CD. It truly is a World Music effort, offering a mix of secular and religious Christmas carols, and classic songs like Silent Night, Deck the Halls and Jolly Old St. Nicholas. You will love these songs!"



DeDe just signed a Worldwide Distribution & Promotional contract with JTV Digital/Dotted Music, and she uses Cyber PR for her updates on Social Media. She may not have a label yet, but she now has over 85K fans, and growing. DeDe also just found out that she's going to be honored as the December Featured Artist on Women of Substance Radio, an online radio station for talented female artists and groups. Visit them at http://www.wosradio.com.



DeDe says: "I wrote many of these songs over the past few years, and some were performed at my big Christmas show last December. I've been eagerly waiting to make a Christmas CD, because this is my favorite time of the year. And, my favorite music tends to be Christmas music because of the joy, hope and international appeal Christmas has for so many people around the world." She goes on to say, "After my release of Love & Fairy Tales in June 2013, I focused all my attention on this CD, which has 10 songs, all of which are of unique styles, with truly melodic and beautiful melodies. Some like "Rock Those Jingle Bells", "Jolly Old St. Nicholas" as well as "Deck the Halls" have really unique spins and fun, danceable beats. Some are originals, and others are carols that I’ve put my own original arranging twist on (as I always do!). Many have cool song combinations: new tunes and lyrics sometimes woven into the songs in unexpected, yet pleasing ways." What seems to make DeDe stand out from other singers and songwriters is her ability to arrange and sing music in really new, melodic, and inventive ways. Her original song, "The Plans I Have for You", from"Love & Fairy Tales, won Finalist in the 2013 UK Songwriting Competition in August. Another of her originals, "Blame It On the Summertime" won Best Summer Song of the Month on Broadjam.com, also in August. And, DeDe's been honored with a spot in the Top 5 Vocalists (worldwide) from Singer Universe.com three times over the past 18 months.



Take all this, and a lot of world music flair such as: French, English, Celtic, Latin, Classical, Motown, African tribal, Americana, and many others and you get DeDe's "World of Christmas". DeDe wanted to make something truly memorable, very high quality, and timeless. She searched all over the US, and finally found producer Jeff Bova. Jeff says: " DeDe's versatility as a vocalist and songwriter shines brightly on World of Christmas. She brings her beautiful lyrical sensibility combined with her fun, playful side to create a holiday album that not only touches your heart, but your soul".



So DeDe added an African-tribal backbeat and chant to the chorus of her original, One Child, sort of like "Circle of Life" from Lion King by Elton John. DeDe says: "It came off sounding really great; the song starts out slowly almost like a lullaby, and gradually builds with the addition of a lovely children's chorus. It finally reaches a glorious peak when the men enter on the chant with the background voices, the kids, instruments, and the beat all harmonizing together, I hope it truly becomes a new Christmas classic!" "One Child" is about how one tiny child changed the whole world. It was named a finalist in Songs that Save 2013.



You can also hear the piano and chord structure influences of Elton John, (one of DeDe's favorite artists), in another of her original songs, "Joyful Christmas", which combines the piano stylings of Elton with a more Americana country-pop flavor. This song is about giving back, and this CD is DeDe's Christmas gift to all music lovers of all ages! Besides “One Child”, DeDe has 2 favorites from this CD: her original and new music medley of "Song in the Air/ Il Est Ne", and her all-new "Ave Maria Medley". DeDe says, "This Ave Maria Medley is truly the most beautiful thing I have ever written, I took the 2 most famous Ave Maria melodies, and combined them into a brand new trio with a cello. I cried the first time my husband and I heard Jeff's production. I was also very happy, because the cello part I'd written really did sound amazing as it interwove with the 2 soprano voices." These two soprano voices, (both DeDe), along with the cello comprise, the most classical piece on the CD, along with another original, her new "Canon on the Lord's Prayer".



DeDe goes on to say, "This piece, the Canon, is one I've been working on for about a year and a half or so. It was by far the most complex song on the CD to sing, produce, create and play, because there are so many layers vocally and instrumentally, and just choosing which ones to use and which to leave out, was really tough on Jeff and I at times. But Jeff did a great job of tying it all together and it's truly inspiring.



About DeDe

DeDe (aka Deborah DeDe Wedekind) was raised in the Houston area, and lives in Kingwood with husband Larry, and their two adorable dogs, Cookie and Sugar. She also has two older stepsons. DeDe found her passion for music a little later in life, and is now writing and singing "Real Good Music for Real Music Lovers". She writes timeless multi-genre music that brings inspiration, great melodies, and thought-provoking lyrics, as well as her signature lilting, soaring vocals to listeners of all ages. Please visit http://www.dede-music.com/ to hear & purchase DeDe’s music or iTunes.com.