Houston Author, Shelley K. Wall, Releases New Contemporary Romance Novel Set in Kansas City

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Shelley K. Wall, raised near Kansas City and transplanted to Houston adapts her childhood surroundings into a fun and emotional contemporary romance about two stressed individuals who find more than they bargained for when seeking a retreat from reality.



Chloe’s Secret is a lively, fast-paced contemporary romance set near Kansas City that draws on a historic event and it’s life-changing effect on two families.



Synopsis:



Tess Garner can't afford her condo, especially after the boss announces the anticipated raise won’t be coming. And she certainly can’t afford a toy. But she can’t turn down the inherited Harley and her father’s challenge to ride ’er.



Colton Scott is overwhelmed by stresses—from his vet clinic, his aging grandmother’s tour business, his parents’ breakup.



Both Tess and Colton need an escape.



For Tess it’s to take a ride around Kansas City in a horse-drawn carriage. Here she meets Mona, a wonderful woman with a shocking, emotional tale.



For Colton, he subs for his friend teaching people to ride motorcycles. Unfortunately, it’s a combination of sparks and fireworks when the two overworked people meet.



He can’t handle a relationship right now. And when Tess learns he’s Mona’s grandson, her problems grow: should she tell this woman’s life-altering secret or let things lie? Can she ignore the attraction to Colton?



To date, the book has attracted rave reviews.



“This was a delightful, fast read that contained all the things I love--horses, handsome veterinarians, carriage rides around town, motorcycles, a feisty heroine determined to succeed. How much more do you want?” says Becky Lower, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “Chloe's Secret is an entertaining read, perfect for a beautiful Fall day. As a horse owner, I loved the beautiful horses, and their quirky personalities. The motorcycle was an interesting twist, I never viewed them as romantic, but that changed after reading the book.”



‘Chloe’s Secret’ is available now: http://amzn.to/18xQF6s.



Author Website: http://shelleykwall.com

Author Blog: http://shelleykwall.wordpress.com



About the Author: Shelley

Shelley grew up on a farm in Missouri, the middle child of three. She currently lives in the Houston area and is the author of seven novels of suspense, romantic suspense, and contemporary romance. She graduated from Oklahoma State University, and took post graduate courses from OSU and the University of Wyoming.



Shelley has worked for many years in Information Technology and recently chose to dedicate her efforts to pursuing a second career in fiction. She has numerous technical certifications and achievements outside the world of fiction.



She's a member of Romance Writers of America, Houston Literary Guild, The Writer's Guild, and Sisters In Crime (SinC)--and several techie organizations that we won't mention. Her work is varied and has been compared to several big named authors. Two of her recent works were chosen as finalists in the Denver RWA 2012 Molly Awards and the Denver 2013 Aspen Gold Awards.



Amazon.com http://amzn.to/1bA4C56

Goodreads.com http://bit.ly/GBl4Hf