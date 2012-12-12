Houston-Based SwitchSmoke Electronic Cigarettes Announces the Health E Cigarette Kit or "E Cig"

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- The Electronic Cigarette kit: a proven method for quitting. There are over 1.5 million people who have made the switch in the US alone. With consumer awareness focusing on health issues and the escalating cost of a pack of cigarettes, the electronic cigarette market is growing rapidly. Consumers are taking notice of the improved health benefit and money saving potential of the E-Cig.



Houston-based SwitchSmoke Electronic Cigarettes are moving into the worlds most mature and competitive electronic cigarette market with an aggressive strategy.



Electronic cigarettes, e-cigs or e cigarettes, as they are known, have never been as popular as they are now with many smokers are making the switch from traditional cigarettes. E-cigs contain no tar, tobacco or omit second hand smoke so they are a healthier and more socially acceptable alternative to smoking tobacco.



SwitchSmoke Electronic Cigarettes have only been running for nine months, but in that time experienced a massive increase on sales month on month. The electronic cigarette market in the US is by far the most competitive in the world with big players like Blu Cigs and NJoy leading the pack. The US market is also quite fragmented with lots of SMEs serving clients on a local level and acquisition is a tactic SwitchSmoke Electronic Cigarettes might employ. They recently launched a new line of electronic cigarettes that are taking the market by storm.



“We are always looking at new ways to expand our business operations, and the online market is the next logical step. The initial penetration will be the biggest investment in time and money, but will a good strategy you can reap the rewards. We have been very successful expanding our operations into convenience stores, experiencing a massive increase in our customer base, not just from existing smokers, but vapers too looking for a quality and reliable product. The online market will present a lot of new challenges; however we feel that our business plan is pretty solid and our team is more than capable,” commented Mike of SwitchSmoke Electronic Cigarettes.



About SwitchSmoke

Founded in 2011, SwitchSmoke has been leading the curve with the latest Electronic Cigarette and Vaping Technologies on the market today. SwitchSmoke offers electronic cigarette kits for online sale, wholesale distribution, and retail sales throughout the USA.



You can visit their website at: http://SwitchSmoke.com for more details.



