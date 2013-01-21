Houston BMW Repair Provides Safe Repair Options

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Westside Automotive introduces Houston BMW repair in its range of automobile repair services. A wide range of repair services are offered in Houston and the surrounding areas. Each and every vehicle is treated in a total unique manner, because each and every vehicle is different.



Having an experience of 25 years, quality workmanship is seen in all the services offered, and since the customers vehicles will be handled by only the best of technicians, one doesn’t have to worry about anything. Vehicle care is really important, because one is not only caring for the vehicle, but also for those who will be driving the vehicle around. Hence, the safety of both should be considered while repairing it. Until the customer is 100% satisfied with the repair, work will not be stopped.



The technicians at Westside automotive are experts at BMW repair and maintenance. Serving even luxury car brands, the technicians know the necessity of the high performance vehicles. The problem is analyzed and the best of Houston BMW repair is provided. The correct kinds of repairs to the engine systems are provided, the electrical systems and power train are taken care of and much more. Working on the BMW since a really long while, the perfect rates will be decided too, so that one doesn’t have to spend a whole lot of money.



The customer will be informed at each and every step of the repair procedure. Houston BMW repair works one series 1, series 3, series 5, series 7 as well as the X-line SUV’s. The services provided are completely factory certified, making sure than not a single thing goes wrong with the services. Only OEM BMW parts are used. The customer’s BMW is in safe hands because the technicians are familiar with not only the past, but even the current versions of BMW.



After the expert diagnosis is done onto the BMW, the work will be done onto it. Other than repair on BMW’s, even pre-purchase auto inspections are conducted. Basically, before an individual purchases a BMW, they can approach this BMW repair agency and the vehicle will be inspected in a thorough manner to see if there are any underlying faults, so that the individual can make a much better purchase instead of buying a faulty vehicle.



There are many special offered on BMW repair too, for the first time customer, $20 off is the discount provided on the first service. For existing customers $10 discount is given. BMW repair tips are also provided by the technicians here. Brake repairs, AC repairs, transmission repairs, electronic repairs and much more are provided now, all with a warranty, right at Westside Automotive.



To know more about Houston BMW repair or about general vehicle repair, visit Westside Automotive at http://www.houstonwestsideautomotive.com, or call in 281-589-8984. Westside Automotive is located in 12510 Oxford Park Dr, Houston, TX 77082.