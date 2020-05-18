Houston Business Factoring Services from Texas Factoring Companies & Invoice Factoring Companies Include Freight Bill Factoring Services to Keep a Fleet on the Road

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2020 -- Factoring companies in Houston TX offer business factoring services as a means to support a business when cash flow is an issue or about to become a problem. Ironically, the time immediately following a really successful period of activity can be the most challenging and stressful. This could be the case if services have been provided and there are outstanding invoices waiting to be paid. The gap between the invoice delivery and the expected payment date could be 30 days or more, sometimes even 90 days. During that time, bidding on new work or finding the financial resources to keep up with costs can be difficult, especially when unexpected costs arise like repairs on vehicles. When business is good and there is an opportunity to keep increasing momentum or expand to the next level of operation, cash flow is essential to invest in new vehicles, increase capacity, or take on more staff. Freight factoring, otherwise known as transportation factoring or freight bill factoring is a business factoring service offered by Texas factoring companies like Catamount Funding, a premier invoice factoring company based in Houston, offering services across many regions throughout the US. For a fee, they provide funding in return for the open freight bills. Unpaid invoices are turned into almost immediate cash without waiting for the remaining time on the invoice statement to pass. Reliability is an important part of any relationship with a business contact, if not having funds on hand could jeopardize a contract with a regular client, the potential loss of future revenue could impact orders immediately and in the future. When a customer has to find an alternate provider, the risk is that they will win all their business from then on. Stress is another common problem for business owners when cash flow is a worry. Trying to find new clients or build existing networks takes time and effort, freight factoring takes the focus off the immediate money challenges so that the business owner can focus on their own line of work. There are no contracts to lock in a particular client, so there is always a choice over which invoices are being factored. With highly competitive rates and no hidden fees, freight factoring is a significant part of the day-to-day business for the Catamount Funding team. Their mission statement is "to provide an alternative source of working capital for the small and medium-size business owner while placing a strong emphasis on the client relationship as it relates to commitment, responsiveness, and flexibility."



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respect that time is often a critical factor in success and process finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



