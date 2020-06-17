Houston Business Factoring Services Like Freight Bill Factoring, Invoice Factoring, & Construction Factoring from Texas Factoring Companies Turn Unpaid Invoices Into Cash

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2020 -- Factoring companies in Houston TX offer Freight factoring, otherwise known as transportation factoring or freight bill factoring as well as many other business factoring services to enable business owners to increase cash flow and divert their attention away from outstanding invoices and back to their day-to-day business plans. Business factoring is not a loan and does not add liability to the company balance sheet. Factoring can be used to keep a business running and can also be a tool utilized when a small business is ready to grow. Transitioning to the next level might entail hiring new staff, opening a second commercial property, or investing in new vehicles. Positive cash flow is essential at such times, meaning that after all the monthly bills have been paid, there is still excess cash in the account. Planning ahead is critical to success with projected income and outgoings for the next three months or even a year entered into a balance sheet. If the projections look to show the company balance dipping into the red in a few month's time, there is an opportunity to intervene and make sure alternative measures are put in place. A good rule of thumb is to underestimate projected income and overestimate projected expenditure, this is especially important when the financial climate is volatile. Financial pressure can build if services and products have been delivered but the invoices are outstanding. The delay between posting the invoice and receiving the payments can be weeks or potentially up to 3 months. At that time, it is important to retain good staff, pay vendors on time to retain a good credit rating, and take advantage of any early payment or bulk buy discounts. Factoring is a quick and affordable service to improve cash flow and is offered by Texas factoring companies like Catamount Funding, a premier invoice factoring company with extensive experience in business financing across many industry sectors. Traditional commercial loans can take a long time to set up whereas invoice factoring is a quick process. Applications can be submitted online and the client can decide which invoices are factored, there is no contract to lock in all invoices from a particular client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respect that time is often a critical factor in success and process finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



