Houston Car Accident Attorneys at Danziger & De Llano Release New Web Page for Accident Victims

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Danziger & De Llano, the distinguished personal injury attorneys who have a well-earned reputation for providing outstanding legal representation and doing whatever is necessary to ensure that justice is served for their clients, recently announced that they have released a new web page for Houston car accident victims, which can be found at http://www.dandell.com/personal-injury-lawyer/houston-car-accident-lawyer. This is an excellent resource for all drivers, regardless of whether or not they have recently been involved in an accident, as it provides vital information about the steps victims can take to make sure they receive proper compensation for their losses.



Most people know to at least exchange information with other drivers and call the police for a formal investigation, but victims may also benefit from obtaining the contact information of all witnesses involved, assuming injuries and other circumstances do not immediately interfere with the effort. If the victim is unable to collect this information they should not worry, as it will typically be included in the police report. Danziger & De Llano can assist with obtaining these records so a complete version of the events can be assembled for presentation in court.



A very important step people often overlook is seeking immediate medical attention. Being involved in an accident releases endorphins that often mask the pain of an injury, and sometimes the victim is not able to detect an injury for days or even weeks after the accident, which is why it is critically important to have a professional examination right away. Medical records can play a pivotal role in determining the amount and type of settlement a victim receives.



Accident victims are strongly advised not to sign any paperwork or speak to anyone at their insurance company without first consulting the attorneys at Danziger & De Llano, who will act as advocates and ensure that the victim’s legal rights are upheld.



Anyone who has fallen victim to the negligence of other drivers and is experiencing emotional or physical pain as a result is encouraged to contact Danziger & De Llano, who will help recover expenses and ensure proper compensation for all losses. Danziger & De Llano provides a wealth of information for all drivers at http://dandell.com/personal-injury-lawyer/houston-car-accident-lawyer.



About Danziger & De Llano

Being involved in a car accident is a terribly upsetting experience, and victims need somebody with experience and know-how to make certain that they are making well-informed decisions. The attorneys at Danziger & De Llano have extensive knowledge with over 20 years of successful experience, and are there to guide victims every step of the way. Danziger & De Llano has recovered hundreds of millions for their clients and have numerous testimonials that are available upon request. For more information, please visit www.dandell.com/personal-injury-lawyer/houston-car-accident-lawyer.