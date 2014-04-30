Houston Dating Service Is Replacing Online Dating in Houston

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Dating is supposed to be fun, laidback, and exciting, but for thousands of love-seekers in Houston, it’s anything but. Professional matchmaking and dating services are not a new phenomenon, although in recent years, the convenience online dating sites provide has been attractive to many busy professionals looking for love. However, matchmaking services like Houston Singles are still thriving and going stronger than ever because these online dating sites, despite their popularity (often with the younger crowds), simply aren’t delivering the results mature singles are looking for.



Many people get confused when they think of a professional matchmaking and dating service vs. an online dating site; however, Houston Singles matchmakers know there are many differences between the two. For example, at Houston Singles Dating Service, client information is always kept very confidential, unlike dating sites which require members to provide personal information to be posted online for everyone to see—not only for strangers and potential partners, but family members, friends, co-workers and business associates. With the matchmakers ensuring client safety and security, they’re more appealing to serious and successful singles. At Houston Singles they meet each client personally and run an extensive background and criminal check on everyone enrolling for a membership—all very important things for discerning singles.



A common question many potential clients ask is who joins their dating services? Houston Singles attracts a wide variety of locals, including educated professionals, successful business owners, entrepreneurs, and many more—all individuals who are leading busy and fulfilling lives. And it is Houston Singles’ #1 priority to introduce these clients to people who share the same interests, aspirations, and life goals as them. Clients of Houston Singles can expect a smooth and stress-free journey when it comes to finding love, because while they continue on with their daily life, the matchmakers work hard ensuring they meet qualified, like-minded and compatible candidates who are also headed in the same direction as them.



At Houston Singles, they don’t rely on computer algorithms like online dating sites. They are trained professionals when it comes to making matches. The matchmakers at Houston Singles have over 25 years of experience offering Houston residents a truly genuine avenue for finding love. Why not let the experts make a match today?



About Houston Singles Dating Service:



Houston Singles Dating Service is a fun and interactive alternative to online dating. The experienced matchmakers respect and honor their upscale clients’ need for privacy and confidentiality. With their insightful introductions they’ve successfully matched thousands of happy couples over their 25 years of experience in the Houston dating and matchmaking industry.



Singles interested in a fun, confidential, and personalized approach to dating can contact Houston Singles Dating Service by calling (713) 570-6263 or by visiting:http://houston-matchmakers.com

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