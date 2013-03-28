Houston Dermatologist Doctor Seymour Weaver Publishes Book to Help Women Who Are Experiencing Hair Loss

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- Houston dermatologist Seymour Weaver III, MD is intimately familiar with hair loss in women. With over thirty years in practice, a successful office in Houston, and celebrity clients, he is a local expert on the topic. In his new book, his new book, Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide: How to Stop Thinning Hair and Avoid Permanent Baldness, he provides women with the information that they desperately need to find a diagnosis and treatment for their hair loss problem.



In Houston, and everywhere else in the country, there is a disconnect between the medical community and the hair styling community. Unfortunately, no one has effectively tried to bridge this gap. Women see their hair stylist far more often than they see their doctor or dermatologist, meaning that they are the first ones to detect if there is a problem. Dr. Weaver empowers Houstonian hair stylists with the information that they need to be better advisors to their clients.



Some of the topics that his book addresses include: the importance of seeking medical treatment, the types of conditions that underlie hair loss, the diagnosis process, and the damage that can be done if it is not treated in time. With pictures, an accessible tone, and an unwavering message about seeking medical treatment (rather than hiding the problem with a weave or hairpiece), Dr. Weaver’s book is one that is easy-to-understand.



Although women throughout Houston will, undoubtedly, be lining up to make appointments with Dr. Weaver after reading his book, the information presented will benefit women from around the country and around the world. It is his hope that the information he presents will stimulate a national discussion on the treatment and diagnosis of hair loss in women, much like Chris Rock’s Good Hair stimulated a national discussion on “good hair”. With Tyra Banks, Oprah Winfrey, and Wendy Williams joining in on Rock’s discussion, it is one that will draw interest far beyond the city limits of Houston, but this time, it will help women to find solutions.



About Dr. Seymour Weaver

Dr. Weaver is board certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations (American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hairloss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body shaping procedures.



He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



For more information, please visit http://drseymourweaver.com. and http://BlackHairLossGuide.com



“Like” Dr. Seymour Weaver on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DrSeymourWeaver.

Follow Dr. Seymour Weaver on Twitter @DrSeymourWeaver.

Dr. Weaver's Black Hair Loss Guide on YouTube http://youtu.be/YZdVD7gctwE



For media inquiries or to request an interview, please contact:

Dr. Seymour Weaver

drweaver@drseymourweaver.com

281.395.7770