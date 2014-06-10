Houston DWI Attorney Offers Instant Help to All Those Charged with DWI Offense

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- Attorney Mario Madrid is a Texas Board certified legal expert who offers his professional services in the matters of criminal defense. This reputed criminal defense lawyer in Houston announces to offer an instant help to all those who have been charged with a DUI offense. He feels that one needs immediate guidance to come out of the legal hassles, and his instant help, through his helpline number, often serves as an important support for accused people.



Attorney Mario has over 18 years of experience as a Houston DWI attorney and he has handled a wide variety of criminal cases. Based on his own experience, he maintains that immediate help is necessary in many cases. “People need to know how to protect their legal rights. First of all, they need the self-confidence to face the trial and most of the time, our initial consultation revolves around motivating an accused and encouraging him to believe in the legal system of the land,” he states.



He also stresses upon hiring a knowledgeable and experienced lawyer who can stand by the side of the accused till then he or she gets the fair justice. This is the reason why he has released an important video pointing out important advice to follow when searching for a lawyer. This will help all accused, particularly who have been charged for the first time. “First timers often remain clueless about the legal proceedings and they need the help of a dedicated and professional lawyer,” Attorney Mario reveals.



Playing an important role of a personal injury attorney in Houston, Attorney Mario provides the best defense in all types of criminal cases and his commitment to offer an immediate assistance shows his excellence in offering legal practice. As a Houston DWI lawyer, he feels that no innocent should be held guilty of the crime he has not committed. This is the reason why he offers his dedicated legal help, from instant assistance till the time the final judgment of the court.



About Attorney Mario Madrid

Attorney Mario Madrid is a leading Houston criminal defense attorney. He knows how prosecutors build their criminal cases and how to design an effective defense strategy that will challenge the prosecutor’s evidence and protect the rights of an accused. He has over 18 years of criminal law experience and endeavors to provide the best defense in all types of criminal cases.



For Media Contact:

Contact Person: Attorney Mario Madrid

Telephone: 713-877-9400