Houston Freight Bill Factoring and Houston Invoice Factoring Companies Enhance Growth Opportunities by Freeing Up Cash Held in Open Invoices

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2022 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services and freight bill factoring, which is a significant part of their day-to-day business. It's a dilemma when a vehicle needs repairs or fuel costs go up and the cash needed to take action is locked away in unpaid invoices. The invoices could be days, weeks, or even up to 3 months away from due, which can hamper plans and jeopardize the ability to fulfil orders and bid on new work. As an alternative to simply waiting for the funds to be received and stalling progress, business owners may choose to factor their invoices, a process whereby the invoice is effectively passed on to the factoring company for a small fee. Not only is the cash then realized to inject into the business, but, in addition, the factoring company takes over the responsibility of recovering the money soon to become due in the invoice. This can save a significant amount of time as well as stress when following up on work that has already been completed, helping the business owner to focus on the future of the business rather than closing the loop on prior orders. Facilitating a timely payment is a specialty of Catamount Funding, premier factoring experts based in Houston, Texas, one of the simplest ways to enable a quicker payment is to enable electronic transfers if traditional checks are still being sent by post.



Being able to focus on the core tasks required in running a business rather than the administrative tasks in chasing down and following up on outstanding invoices makes better use of resources, especially at a time when cash flow is critical and the business is looking to grow. A growing business may look to hire extra staff who then require training, or extra vehicles, which require an injection of cash upfront and then ongoing maintenance costs, with a subsequent lag in payments creating a challenging scenario. Offering generous payment terms like a deferred payment option is however a great way to build a trusting relationship with existing clients, which can forge a strong connection and lead to repeat business as well as recommendations through word of mouth and good online reviews. When a client sees two potential suppliers who appear similar, the one that offers deferred payment options may be the one that ultimately wins the business. Factoring freight bills is quick and easy to do, and it can streamline finances when deadlines are approaching.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, and the Midwest Region, as well as the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to the collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is Houston freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



Contact Details:



Catamount Funding, Inc. - Houston invoice factoring services

Corporate Headquarters, 11777 Katy Fwy. Houston, TX 77079

Phone: 877-647-8577

Email: info@catamountfunding.com