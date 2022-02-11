Houston Freight Bill Factoring and Houston Invoice Factoring Companies Enhance Growth Opportunities by Solving Cash Flow Problems

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2022 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services, purchase order financing, freight factoring, and accounts receivables management across many service regions in the US. By purchasing invoices at a small discount from the business owner, cash locked up in unpaid invoices which may be weeks or months from maturation can be reinjected into the business to help with running costs or unexpected costs which crop up from time to time. Freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring is a large part of the day-to-day business at Catamount Funding. Paying for fuel, especially at times when the price of fuel is volatile, paying drivers to haul their load, and then paying for maintenance on the fleet of vehicles can require a significant investment upfront. When deliveries are made and the terms are such that the invoices are not immediately due, this outflow of funds without a timely inflow can put considerable stress on the business to either remain operating or can hamper plans to expand.



A business owner typically takes on the responsibility to follow up on unpaid invoices and communicate with clients as the due date approaches, however, an added advantage of factoring invoices with a company like Catamount Funding is that their staff then take over the responsibility for client follow up. Their professional team can help speed up payment by introducing more streamlined workflows like the electronic transfer of funds to replace a check in the post and inevitable delays as the mail is processed. Referring in particular to the manufacturing business clients, a representative for Catamount Funding states "In this business, if you run out of materials it is quite difficult to continue business, as some know all too well. Manufacturing companies are strengthened when they work with Catamount. By freeing up funds held up in accounts receivables, they are able to keep their warehouse stocked with everything they need to complete their jobs. They are now praised for their quality and efficiency, and no longer known for lateness and inability to pay suppliers."



Other typical factoring company sectors include landscaping, welding, technology, mechanical contractors, plumbing, pipefitting, oilfield factoring services, including factoring for oilfield contractors, medical staffing factoring, temporary staffing factoring, construction, and all types of suppliers.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, and the Midwest Region, as well as the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to the collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is Houston freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.



