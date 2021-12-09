Houston Freight Bill Factoring and Houston Invoice Factoring Companies Offer Services to Free Up Cash Held in Open Invoices

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2021 -- Catamount Funding, one of the premier Factoring companies in Houston TX, offers invoice factoring services and freight bill factoring, which is a significant part of their day-to-day business. There are two common times when a business may look to freight factoring as a solution to cash flow problems, one is when a business is starting up and does not want a traditional loan, the other is when the business is ready to expand and the outflow of money as operations increase will need to sustain a lag in payments when invoices are delayed by up to three months. although many other factors contribute to a business plan including predictable changes in demand like seasonal demand and unpredictable factors such as an increase in the price of fuel or adverse weather conditions which may delay freight or determine a longer route, where the costs have already been agreed upon and the extra costs cannot be built into the invoice.



As a business grows and the number of outstanding invoices naturally increases, it can become more of an overhead to track the payments and communicate past due invoices. This may be a task that the business owner takes on, in which case they are able to spend less time on their core job, or they may choose to hire an accounts receivable manager to follow up on payments, in which case an additional cost is incurred on the payroll. One of the major advantages of working with an invoice factoring company like Catamount Funding is the mechanism within the program that provides a professional account receivable manager as part of the process. The experienced team at Catamount Funding takes on the responsibility of making calls, sending past due reminders, and facilitating speedy payments through setting up electronic cash transfer methods and making sure all supporting documentation is clear, concise, and readily available. The ultimate goal is to ensure more payments are processed on time, and fewer are past due, requiring extra processing time as well as the funds being late. This helps the business manage its credit risk. Factoring, in its simplest terms, is transforming unpaid invoices into almost immediate cash for a small fee. Establishing a professional relationship following up on unpaid invoices is important to retain key clients as well as giving a business the confidence to expand and take on more complex logistics with the company balance sheet under control.



Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Catamount Funding has service regions across the US, including the Rocky Mountain Region, the West Coast Region, and the Midwest Region, as well as the Gulf Coast Region. In addition to factoring services, they offer consulting services, accounting, bookkeeping, and equipment financing. Open communication and productive teamwork are central to the collaborations, creating unique and tailored solutions for each individual client.



Catamount Funding, one of the Houston invoice factoring companies offering freight bill factoring services, respects that time is often a critical factor in success and processes finance approval decisions within 48 hours. Their team of experts offers business invoice factoring services to relieve the cash flow bottleneck. The application process is simple and can be accessed via their website. Applications are welcomed from start-up companies as financing decisions are made primarily on the financial condition of the account debtors. Financial pressure need not stop a business from operating or growing, factoring accounts can deliver the working capital funds necessary to free up cash flow.



About Catamount Funding Inc

Catamount Funding, Inc. is one of the premier Gulf Coast Factoring and Houston factoring companies, a financial services provider specializing in accounts receivables, construction factoring, invoice factoring, and Houston accounts receivable factoring, suited to small or medium-sized business owners.



A particular specialty is Houston freight factoring, otherwise known as freight bill factoring, or transportation factoring. Accounts Receivable Management is included with Catamount's Invoice Factoring Services.



They hold an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau. For more information on Texas Factoring services like purchase order financing, construction factoring, energy factoring, and Houston business receivable factoring, please visit: http://www.catamountfunding.com/



