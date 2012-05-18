Houston Garage Door Specialists Preferred Doors Announces Summer Pricing Specials

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2012 -- Houston’s Preferred Doors is pleased to announce their limited time summer price specials on single car and two-car garage door replacement as well as their broken spring special. Preferred Doors has been providing the highest quality residential and commercial Houston garage doors and openers as well as repair service for over 15 years.



Houston’s Preferred Doors is working hard to make purchasing that much needed new garage door even more affordable with their Summer Price specials. Right now for a limited time, customers can get any 16x7 two-car garage door replaced for $589 and any 8x7 single garage door for $398. They also currently have a broken spring special on both single and double springs as well as tune up and maintenance. “The reality is that garage doors in Houston like everywhere else are complex mechanisms that cover the largest opening in the home, so they are a major element of safety as well as beauty,” said the Preferred Doors specialist. “Consequently, these summer specials are on quality doors and springs that will last for years.”



For more than 15 years, the family-owned company has been replacing and repairing garage doors and openers for homes and businesses in Houston and the surrounding area. They proudly offer such prestigious brands as AMARR, CHI, Safe-Way, and Windsor garage doors in a variety of styles, configurations and materials.



Preferred Doors has an extensive selection of garage door replacement parts for commercial and residential garage doors and openers. They also offer automatic electric openers from Liftmaster, Chamberlain, Genie, and Linear. Preferred Doors can convert existing two-door garages to one-door garages and also carries new remote controls and keypads.



When it comes to Houston garage door repair, Preferred Doors can repair most makes of garage doors and openers with their factory-trained experts that always get the job done right. Their materials are purchased in large quantities from reputable suppliers, so prices stay low and quality stays high. “Our garage door repair Houston technicians can guarantee a top result because we manage the entire process completely,” said the specialist.



Customers can learn about all of their product lines and services as well as get detailed information on garage doors via their extensive online information pages. Preferred Doors provides free estimates, and all prices are quoted upfront. For more information on their summer specials, please visit http://preferreddoorservice.com/coupons.html



About Preferred Doors

