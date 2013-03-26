Houston Gun Safe Retailer Opens New 10,000 Square Foot Showroom

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- A media representative for Houston Safe and Lock, a Houston gun safes retailer and Locksmith, today announced that the company recently opened a new 10,000 square foot showroom with all types of safes. The company also offers a wide range of locksmith services for commercial and residential customers as well as automotive lock repair and replacement.



The new showroom is packed with more than 300 safes all of which are priced incredibly low. The company has been selling safes in Houston for more than thirty years and has developed a solid reputation for offering the lowest prices in the city. The showroom features the following products ready for viewing and purchasing:



- Gun safes

- Fire safes

- Document safes

- Jewelry safes

- Depository safes

- Car and truck safes

- Floor and wall safes



The company’s chief executive officer, Fred Trotter, stated that Houston Safe and Lock now has the largest selection of safes in Houston, TX. He invites the public to see many of their safes online before coming in by visiting the following page: Gun Safes Houston .



In addition to selling safes, the company also offers a wide selection of security products and locksmith shut-out services for homes, businesses, automobiles and trucks. A few of the company’s services include:



- Car & Automobiles Openings

- Gun Safe Moving

- New Locks / Installation / Repairs

- Keys / Rekeys / Duplicates

- Security Cameras / Gate Openers

- Commercial Locksmith

- Changing your locks to high security



The company also provides safe moving and safe installation in the greater Houston area as well as commercial and residential safe anchoring. The services are performed by bonded and insured industry professionals who are licensed and fingerprinted by the state of Texas.



Houston consumers and business owners are encouraged to visit the new showroom floor today. Houston Safe and Lock also maintains a Facebook page that’s popular with the social media platform’s users, many of whom use the page to communicate with the company’s customer service department.



About Houston Safe and Lock

Houston Safe and Lock has built its reputation for fast efficient services, through our extensive years in the security business. Over the past 30 years we have grown into one of the largest locksmith companies that offers so much more than just locks and keys. We are fully licensed by the State of Texas, bonded and insured for your protection and supported by our memberships with ALOA, TLA, GHLA and SAVTA for your piece of mind.



