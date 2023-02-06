Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near Downtown and the Museum District Feature Modern Finishes and Stunning Views

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2023 -- Houston high rise condos at The Parklane offer an elevated lifestyle in a prime location. Masterfully reimagined, the homes are within walking distance of the Museum District and a short drive from the Ion and South Main Innovation District, the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Rice University, and Downtown Houston. With the convenience of being near such a big city with so many attractions, The Parklane offers a refreshing change from Houston's hustle and bustle being situated next to Hermann Park. The views over the parkland change constantly with the seasons and can be enjoyed from private balconies, one of the many features common to every residence in this 35-story tower. With homes ranging in size from one-bedroom to three-bedroom condominiums, it is also possible to purchase a combination unit that combines two floorplans together for an even bigger space. When viewing potential homes, it can sometimes be difficult to imagine what a space would look like if it were already decorated to a favored aesthetic, whether that be warm tones and rustic, or modern and edgy. When moving in needs to be immediately followed with changes to the wall colors, kitchen countertops, flooring, cabinets, and tiles, that can be a daunting task. Homebuyers at The Parklane can choose their preferred interior design style from a choice of four designer packages, effectively customizing and tailoring the home from day one, so when the day of the move arrives, the new property already feels like home. Every detail has been meticulously planned, from the hidden features like pre-wiring for smart-home automation to subtle details like the recessed LED lighting and the wide plank hardwood flooring throughout living areas and primary bedroom, to the elements which elevate living on a daily basis like the Bosch Home Appliance Series which includes an induction cooktop, an oversized frameless glass shower with a hand-held sprayer, Moen plumbing fixtures, backlit vanity mirrors, 12 x 24 premium porcelain tile floors, six-inch solid wood baseboards, and custom European Eggersmann cabinetry. Building amenities include controlled access to the reserved parking areas, electric vehicle charging stations, a fitness center, a swimming pool with a pool deck and cabanas, a private tennis court, a dog park, a coffee bar and business lounge, a luxurious lobby, a party room, a 24-hour concierge and valet parking, private storage per residence, with the third-floor resident park featuring an outdoor exercise circuit, a picnic area with BBQ grills, a community garden, and a children's playground. A representative from The Parklane describes how the first-class amenities enhance the high-rise lifestyle: "An extraordinary living experience that extends beyond individual residences. With the heart of Houston at your doorstep and a variety of community conveniences, you genuinely get the best of both worlds at The Parklane." Move-in-ready homes are available at this prominent location.



One-bedroom homes range in size from 798 - 1212 sq ft with balconies up to 98 sq ft. Two-bedroom homes which include two full bathrooms range in size from 1126 - 1623 sq ft with balconies up to 202 sq ft. Three-bedroom penthouse homes, which include two full bathrooms plus one half-bathroom, the upgraded Thermador appliance package for the kitchen, and custom European Eggersmann cabinetry range in size from 2082 - 2321 sq ft with balconies up to 206 sq ft.



The Parklane is a familiar landmark in the heart of Houstons Museum District, with its curved windows letting residents enjoy sweeping views across Hermann Park and to the city skyline. The unique location combines proximity to the hustle and bustle of Downtown and the city of Houston, with the tranquility afforded by being surrounded by acres of green space and parkland. With short commute times and easy access to restaurants and the arts, the 35-story condominium tower is an urban oasis.



The largest home available at The Parklane is the D/F combination unit, with three bathrooms and three bedrooms. The home totals 2,955 sq ft which includes 206 sq ft of exterior space split across four private balconies and is designed with a 13' x 13' study which has access to two of the balconies, and a large master closet which measures 9' x 16'6".



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower places residents in a central location near to the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, the Museum District, Houston Zoo, numerous restaurants, and the light rail, whilst retaining the charm and scenic setting typically not found near to downtown. The upscale lifestyle extends to the appliances and fixtures within each home, with Eggersmann USA cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, as well as Bosch appliances in the kitchen and laundry.Upgraded Thermador Bosch appliances are available in the penthouse suites at The Parklane. The modern residences have been designed with open-concept floor plans and the flexibility to incorporate a home office. Closet spaces can be customized with wardrobe systems, with exclusive pricing and finish upgrades for buyers at The Parklane.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high rise space than the single residences, combination units are available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



