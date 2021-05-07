Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near Downtown Feature First-Class Amenities with a Choice of Interior Design Packages

The Parklane condo tower showcases 1-3 bedroom Houston high rise condos near the Museum District overlooking Hermann Park and Downtown
Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower blends the convenience of being near to a major metropolis like Houston with the tranquility of a parkland backdrop. With Downtown Houston, Rice Village, Rice University, the University of Houston, the Museum District, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, and the Texas Medical Center nearby, The Parklane is located next to Hermann Park, a popular destination for locals and tourists with 445 acres to explore and enjoy. Easy access to the park is one of the benefits for residents at The Parklane, with another major advantage of this prime location evident when admiring the views from the residences in the condominium tower, which progressively become more and more spectacular as the view is elevated. Expansive views over the parkland are maximized with floor-to-ceiling windows, some of which are made of curved glass. In addition, every home has at least one private balcony, some of the residences have two or three. High rise living at The Parklane starts with a choice of interior design packages, although all of the homes have standard features like spacious floorplans, laundry facilities, hardwood floors throughout the main living areas and master bedroom, recessed LED lighting, and are pre-wired for smart-home automation. Appliances are top-of-the-line and include induction cooktops, with upgraded Thermador appliances in the penthouse homes. Exquisite attention to detail and functionality extends to the cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, which are by Eggersmann USA, known and respected for their superior design. Features such as innovative use of space, soft-close drawers, and subtle lighting combine a modern aesthetic with luxury finishes. From rustic to sleek, and from subtle to bold, homebuyers can select contemporary countertops in arctic white with veining, crisp white walls, whitewashed ash wood cabinets, neutral shades of tile, or contrasting black matte fixtures. In addition to the exacting standards in the home, The Parklane as a building has five-star amenities and services which include a swimming pool with cabanas and a pool deck, a fitness center, tennis courts, outdoor grills, an outdoor fitness experience, a modern lobby design, a 24/7 concierge, a coffee bar and business lounge, charging stations for electric vehicles, and reserved parking. In addition to providing lobby and access point management as well as package procurement, the concierge is able to assist with maintenance requests, working with contractors, co-ordination as new residents move into The Parklane, a handyman service, and housekeeping. Homes are move-in ready and can be viewed online or in person. Homes range in size from 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom to 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom properties.
About The Parklane
The Parklane Houston - Contact Details:
Email: info@theparklane.com
Online: https://www.theparklane.com
Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)
Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004