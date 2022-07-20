Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near Hermann Park and the Museum District Include Interior Design Packages

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2022 -- Houston high rise condos at The Parklane offer an elevated lifestyle in a prime location. Luxury high rise living in the condo tower extends beyond the immediate living space into the shared areas of the building and the amenities offered. For residents looking for recreational amenities, The Parklane has an outdoor swimming pool surrounded by a pool deck and cabanas, an outdoor tennis court, a state-of-the-art fitness center within the building, and an outdoor fitness experience area. With access to Hermann Park just steps away, there is easy access to the miles of trails and pathways for walkers and joggers alike. Hermann Park also has a golf course which has the only driving range located inside the Loop with varying green fees, depending on the tee time on the day.



In terms of space within the homes, the floor plans range from 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom properties, as compact as 825 sq. ft including a private balcony, to 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom properties as spacious as 2,470 sq ft including balcony space, with combination units also available. With 5 separate floor plans for one-bedroom homes alone, homebuyers can explore the open-concept floor plan which suits them best. Paying meticulous attention to detail in the renovation of the homes, Eggersmann cabinets in the bathrooms and kitchens are crafted to be functional, making the most of the space as well as bringing a high-end finish to superior engineering and design. Each home has laundry appliances from Bosch, with each compact dryer using condensation drying technology which means that no ducting is required. The washing machines are energy-efficient with automatic washing programs controlled by data from sensors, and large LED displays count down the remaining time as a cycle is in progress. Each kitchen has the Bosch Home Appliance series which includes an induction cooktop. Penthouse homes have upgraded Thermador appliances. Whilst every home is well-lit with natural light, recessed LED lighting brings a relaxing ambiance to the spaces. Pre-wiring for smart-home automation simplifies the installation of smart-home devices, making move-in a simpler process, with the ability to remotely monitor and control the Bosch refrigerator with the HomeConnect app. In addition to the general features which are common to each home, there is a choice of interior design packages which homebuyers can select to personalize their home from day one. Choices include the color of the kitchen work surfaces and splashback, colors of the cabinetry by Eggersmann USA, the fixtures and fittings throughout the home, the color of the tiles in the bathroom, the wall colors, and the finish on the hardwood flooring, which is found throughout all main living areas plus the master bedroom. Carpets can be found in all secondary bedrooms. Some of the other details which potentially elevate the living space are a lighted mirror in the bathroom, porcelain sinks, and an opportunity to customize tailor-made, unique wardrobe systems designed by Eggersmann USA using Schmalenbach German-made technology. The design process ensures that preferences are clearly understood before drawings are rendered and then installation begins. Inspiration for a unique wardrobe system could include a display case for sunglasses or jewelry, a revolving tie rack, a central island for display and storage, contemporary lighting, and glass shelving.



The largest home available at The Parklane is the D/F combination unit, with three bathrooms and three bedrooms. The home totals 2,955 sq ft which includes 206 sq ft of exterior space split across four private balconies and is designed with a 13' x 13' study which has access to two of the balconies, and a large master closet that measures 9' x 16'6".



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower places residents in a central location near to the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, the Museum District, Houston Zoo, numerous restaurants, and the light rail, whilst retaining the charm and scenic setting typically not found near to downtown. The upscale lifestyle extends to the appliances and fixtures within each home, with Eggersmann USA cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, as well as Bosch appliances in the kitchen and laundry. Upgraded Thermador Bosch appliances are available in the penthouse suites at The Parklane. The modern residences have been designed with open-concept floor plans and the flexibility to incorporate a home office. Closet spaces can be customized with wardrobe systems, with exclusive pricing and finish upgrades for buyers at The Parklane.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, but they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. They include spacious Houston one bedroom high rise condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these Houston high rise condos for sale include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high-rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center and Houston condos near Downtown.



