Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near Hermann Park Include Sweeping Views, Modern Finishes, and Private Balconies

Houston high rise condos at The Parklane offer an elevated lifestyle in a prime location. There are many reasons homebuyers look to purchase a high-rise home, including the convenience of a short commute time to a nearby city, enviable views, improved ventilation, a range of amenities, home security, less traffic noise and pollution, more privacy, and abundant natural light. The amenities at The Parklane include a swimming pool with a pool deck and cabanas, a fitness center as well as an outdoor fitness experience, and a tennis court. In addition to the recreational amenities at The Parklane, the homes are only steps away from Hermann Park, with 445 acres of woodland, shady trails, picnic areas, water features, sculptures, and a calendar of events that draws tourists and locals alike, making it one of Houston's most popular public green spaces. In addition to the direct park access, Hermann Park is the backdrop to sweeping views from the one to three-bedroom condominiums at The Parklane, all of which have at least one private balcony. This abundance of natural beauty is a refreshing contrast to the typical high-rise views near a major city, which can seem concrete-filled and dark. With a choice of floor plans and combination units available for those wanting a larger living space, all of the homes at The Parklane showcase hardwood floors throughout the main living area and the master bedroom, with carpet in all secondary bedrooms, and all have floor-to-ceiling windows, giving the building its iconic and distinctive style.



Thoughtful planning makes the most of an open-concept space that is perfect for day-to-day living as well as entertaining. The kitchens, often regarded as the heart of the home, are equipped with Bosch Home Appliances including induction cooktops which deliver consistent results and safety features as well as looking sleek and contemporary. Cabinetry is by Eggersmann USA with an emphasis on function as well as appearance. Bosch washers and dryers are also in each home. Homebuyers are offered a choice of interior design packages, with options ranging from rustic and warm to contemporary and cool. Color combinations across the cabinets, hardwood floors, countertops and splashback, walls, tiles, and fixtures create a tailored home that reflects the preference of the homebuyer from day one, reducing the number of home improvement tasks on the 'to-do' list. For a modern and stylish aesthetic in the kitchen, the Dynamically Bold' interior design package has an arctic white stone countertop with medium veining and crisp white walls. All of the design packages can be viewed online, with details like the tile, counter, and cabinet colors as well as the fixtures and fittings including a lighted mirror in the bathroom, the porcelain sink, and the faucets.



The largest home available at The Parklane is the D/F combination unit, with three bathrooms and three bedrooms. The home totals 2,955 sq ft which includes 206 sq ft of exterior space split across four private balconies and is designed with a 13' x 13' study which has access to two of the balconies, and a large master closet that measures 9' x 16'6".



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower places residents in a central location near to the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, the Museum District, Houston Zoo, numerous restaurants, and the light rail, whilst retaining the charm and scenic setting typically not found near to downtown. The upscale lifestyle extends to the appliances and fixtures within each home, with Eggersmann USA cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, as well as Bosch appliances in the kitchen and laundry. Upgraded Thermador Bosch appliances are available in the penthouse suites at The Parklane. The modern residences have been designed with open-concept floor plans and the flexibility to incorporate a home office. Closet spaces can be customized with wardrobe systems, with exclusive pricing and finish upgrades for buyers at The Parklane.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



