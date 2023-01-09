Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near Rice Village and the Museum District Include Interior Design Packages and Private Balconies

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2023 -- Houston high rise condos at The Parklane offer an elevated lifestyle in a prime location. Amenities include a resort-style swimming pool with a pool deck and cabanas, a fitness center, a tennis court, a business lounge with a coffee area, and a third-floor resident park featuring an outdoor exercise circuit, a picnic area with BBQ grills, a community garden, and a children's playground. The Parklane also has a dog park area, as cats and dogs are welcome. All of the homes have at least one private balcony, with one to three-bedroom condominiums available, as well as combination units for a larger living space. Interior design packages can be selected to customize the property from day one, with choices ranging from rustic and chic to dynamic and bold. The packages include color choices and styling for countertops, the kitchen splashback, cabinetry, tiling, wall colors, as well as fixtures and fittings. The Parklane has a central location that situates residents close to public transport via the Metro Rail and near Downtown Houston as well as the Museum District. Each of the homes has hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas and master bedroom, ranging in tone from sandy grey to a darker tone of chocolate, with carpets throughout the other bedrooms for the larger floor plans. All of the kitchens have Bosch appliances including induction cooktops, with the penthouse units having upgraded Thermador appliances. Every home also has Bosch laundry facilities. Each of the three-bedroom penthouse homes has two full bathrooms and one-half bathroom, with floor plans ranging from 2,082 sq ft to 2,321 sq ft, balconies up to 206 sq ft, and custom cabinetry by Eggersmann. Pre-wired for smart-home automation, every detail has been meticulously planned to ensure the homes are modern and welcoming. A luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail station is available, and Hermann Park is just steps away, with access to walking trails, gardens, water features, nature trails, picnic areas, pavilions, an outdoor theater, and Houston Zoo, famous for housing over 600 species and an impressive 6,000 animals within its 55 acres. Millions of visitors each year make it the second most visited zoo in the United States.



The Parklane is a familiar landmark in the heart of Houstons Museum District, with its curved windows letting residents enjoy sweeping views across Hermann Park and to the city skyline. The unique location combines proximity to the hustle and bustle of Downtown and the city of Houston, with the tranquility afforded by being surrounded by acres of green space and parkland. With short commute times and easy access to restaurants and the arts, the 35-story condominium tower is an urban oasis.



The largest home available at The Parklane is the D/F combination unit, with three bathrooms and three bedrooms. The home totals 2,955 sq ft which includes 206 sq ft of exterior space split across four private balconies and is designed with a 13' x 13' study which has access to two of the balconies, and a large master closet which measures 9' x 16'6".



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower places residents in a central location near to the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, the Museum District, Houston Zoo, numerous restaurants, and the light rail, whilst retaining the charm and scenic setting typically not found near to downtown. The upscale lifestyle extends to the appliances and fixtures within each home, with Eggersmann USA cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, as well as Bosch appliances in the kitchen and laundry. Upgraded Thermador Bosch appliances are available in the penthouse suites at The Parklane. The modern residences have been designed with open-concept floor plans and the flexibility to incorporate a home office. Closet spaces can be customized with wardrobe systems, with exclusive pricing and finish upgrades for buyers at The Parklane.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, a tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, but they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. They include spacious Houston one bedroom high rise condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these Houston luxury high rise condos for sale include a 24-hour concierge and valet service and a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center, condos for sale near Rice University, and Houston condos near Downtown.



The Parklane Houston - Contact Details:



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004