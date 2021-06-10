Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near the Museum District and Rice Village Showcase Floor-to-Ceiling Windows with Views over Hermann Park

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2021 -- Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower brings remodeled interiors to a favorite landmark and location. As dramatic as the views are for passers-by and visitors to Hermann Park, where The Parklane has been a part of the scenic backdrop since 1983, the views from inside the Houston high rise condos for sale are made even more spectacular by the floor-to-ceiling windows, some of which are curved glass. With natural light in every bedroom and spacious floor plans, the residences include one, two, and three-bedroom homes, each with at least one private balcony. One-bedroom homes are offered to range in size from 798 interior sq. ft. with a 27 sq. ft. balcony space to 1,468 sq. ft. interior space with 97 sq. ft. of balcony space, across 3 balconies. Two of the balconies are directly accessible from the main open-concept living area off the dining room and the living room although they are on different sides of the building so the views will be varied. One of the balconies which can be accessed from the main living area also has a secondary set of sliding doors from the master sitting area which is adjacent to the bedroom. The third balcony is reached exclusively from the master bedroom. The closet for this master bedroom is an impressive 14' 6" by 6' in dimension, with the opportunity to personalize the closet space with a tailor-made wardrobe system designed by Eggersmann USA. Exclusive prices and finishes for the Schmalenbach German-made cabinetry are available to buyers at The Parklane. The luxury closet design process creates something unique and exclusive.



All of the main living areas and master bedrooms have hardwood flooring, with carpets in the secondary bedrooms of the two and three-bedroom condos. Bosch washers and dryers are standard in every residence as are Bosch kitchen appliances including induction cooktops, with upgraded Thermador appliances in the penthouse condos.



When buying a new property, there are small details like the color of the walls or the finish of the kitchen countertop that can be mentally added to a future list of upgrades or enhancements which the homebuyer may want to change. When buying at The Parklane, homebuyers have a choice of four interior design packages to customize their home before they move in. All of the interior design packages include recessed LED lighting, pre-wiring for smart-home automation, and the inclusion of Eggersmann cabinetry in the kitchen and bathroom, bringing together efficient storage solutions with German design and luxury finishes like soft-closing cabinets, soft-closing drawers, and under-cabinet lighting. Choices are then made between packages that detail the finish of the fixtures, the color and tone of the cabinets and kitchen countertops, the shade of the hardwood flooring, and the tile in the bathroom. As homeowners are ready to move into their new property, the decor already matches their personality and interior design preferences. Meticulous attention to detail is evident throughout the interior of each condo, as well as the shared spaces like the lobby, the fitness center, and the business lounge, as well as the exterior of The Parklane which includes recreational spaces like the swimming pool, outdoor fitness experience, and tennis court.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities.



About The Parklane

