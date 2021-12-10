Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near the Museum District and the Texas Medical Center Showcase Modern Finishes and Conveniences

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2021 -- The Houston high-rise condos for sale at The Parklane include one to three-bedroom condominiums for sale with combination units also available. Every residence has at least one private balcony and whereas many high rise views near a major city may be of other high rise neighbors, the prime location of The Parklane tower surprises visitors with parkland views over the 445 acres of Hermann Park, which is just steps away from the property and can be directly accessed for recreation. Residents at The Parklane enjoy watching the changing seasons as well as the daily sunrise and sunset views. Moving home can be a stressful process with homebuyers creating a mental list as they walk through the property of things to change to personalize the space to better suit their needs and personality. With four distinct themes to choose from, new homebuyers at The Parklane are invited to customize their new home so that the day they move in, it already feels like a home tailored just for them.



Design features to choose include the color of the walls, the finish on the kitchen countertops, the fixtures, the finish on the hardwood floors which are throughout the main living area and the master bedroom, the polished stone in the bathroom, and the finish on the cabinetry. With meticulous attention to detail, all cabinets are by Eggersmann USA and are designed to not only look stylish but to be practical and deliver high-end functionality like soft-close drawers. The kitchen appliances are top of the line from the Bosch Home Appliance Series, with upgraded Thermador appliances in the penthouse units. The kitchen appliances include an induction cooktop. Thoughtfully integrated into the floor plans, every unit also has laundry facilities with a Bosch washer and dryer in every unit. Abundant natural light is supplemented by recessed LED lighting, and every home is pre-wired for smart automation.



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower sees homebuyers choose from the Urban Elegance, Dynamically Bold, Classic Tempo, and Rustic Chic design packages. All of the features of each package can be browsed on the website, with an additional custom closet special offer available which is exclusive to future residents at The Parklane. Tailor-made wardrobe systems to be designed by Eggersmann USA using Schmalenbach German-made cabinetry can be customized to include features like sunglass cases, integrated velvet-lined jewelry drawers, pull-down hanging storage, hidden compartments, specialized storage solutions, shelving systems, pullouts for belts and bow-ties, and elements which transform a walk-in closet into a luxury wardrobe, all with integrated lighting to showcase the unique design.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are also available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. They include spacious Houston one bedroom high rise condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these Houston high-rise condos for sale include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high-rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos for sale near the Texas Medical Center and Houston condos near Downtown.



The Parklane Houston - Contact Details:



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004