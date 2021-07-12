Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near the Museum District and the Texas Medical Center Showcase Sweeping Views over Hermann Park

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2021 -- Houston high rise condos for sale are available across the city and many offer short commute times to nearby educational institutions like Rice University and the University of Houston, the extensive medical facilities at the Texas Medical Center, and business areas like the Ion and South Main Innovation District as well as Downtown. Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower offers the same convenience in terms of a desirable location with nearby access to public transport at the light rail station, and in addition, it offers a contrast to the urban setting of a major metropolis with a parkland setting adjacent to the 445 acres of Hermann Park, one of Houston's premier recreational destinations. This translates into sweeping views of Hermann Park as well as the downtown skyline in some of the condominiums. All of the one to three-bedroom residences are remodeled, some are move-in ready whilst others can be purchased and then remodeled with the homeowner's choice of four interior design packages.



Standard throughout all of the homes are Bosch laundry facilities, high-end Bosch kitchen appliances, upgraded Thermador appliances in the penthouses, and Eggersmann cabinetry in the kitchen and the bathroom. Eggersmann are known for their craftsmanship and are an award-winning brand in terms of their innovation and design. The colors of the cabinets can be selected as one of the features within the four design packages which are titled Urban Elegance, Dynamically Bold, Classic Tempo, and Rustic Chic. Each package conveys a slightly different ambiance to the living space, with the Dynamically Bold package including contemporary and modern styling elements like countertops in shades of an arctic white stone with veining and sandy grey solid hardwood flooring, with crisp white walls and chrome fixtures. For a more soothing and traditional aesthetic, the Rustic Chic interior design package features weathered grey oak Eggersmann cabinetry along with hardwood floors throughout the main living area and master bedroom in a lighter tone and contrasting black matte fixtures against warm chocolate-colored stone countertops. Each design choice can be viewed online on The Parklane's website with a closer look at each individual element. In addition, there are exclusive pricing and finish upgrades available to homebuyers at The Parklane who want a custom-made wardrobe system by Eggersmann USA. Tailored and personalized, the Schmalenbach German-made cabinetry offers high-end construction and superior engineering. The luxury closet design process begins with a concierge consultation at the Eggersmann Decorative Center in Houston.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are also available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District.



