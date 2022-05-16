Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near the Museum District Include Five-Star Amenities, Modern Finishes, and Private Balconies

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2022 -- Houston high rise condos at The Parklane offer an elevated lifestyle in a prime location. Residences are available in a variety of floor plans, ranging from 825 total sq. ft. to 2,470 total sq. ft. At a time when many homeowners are looking for a home office space, the floor plans are light-filled and there are many alternatives to make a home office or school desk an integral part of the high rise home, with spectacular views through the floor-to-ceiling windows ready to inspire. The views from The Parklane condominium tower in Houston are not typical for a high rise home close to Downtown and the heart of Houston, as the 35-story tower is adjacent to Hermann Park, 445 acres of mature parkland which is a beloved and treasured space for locals and tourists alike. As well as being only steps away, the green spaces and ever-changing foliage are the backdrops for stunning views. From the golf course and the beautiful gardens to the water features, shady avenues, sculptures, playgrounds, picnic areas, and trails, the parkland scenery changes constantly. Special moments include being able to overlook fireworks displays from The Parklane, as well as sunrise and sunset on a more routine, yet nonetheless stunning basis. Early morning coffee or a late afternoon cocktail can be enjoyed from the private balcony, as every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony area. Some of the one to three-bedroom residences have three balconies, offering different views across the park and city skyline. For homebuyers looking for a bigger space, combination units are available, with a total maximum footprint of 2,955 sq. ft. All of the floor plans are carefully planned and open-concept, making the most of the natural light, being upgraded and remodeled to include high-end kitchen appliances and laundry facilities by Bosch, with craftsmanship, function, and design showcased in the cabinetry by Eggersmann USA. For residents who work nearby, a luxury shuttle bus regularly drops off and picks up at the Texas Medical Center as well as the nearby light rail station. Low monthly maintenance dues are an added benefit, with five-star amenities including a swimming pool, a tennis court, a fitness center, an outdoor fitness experience, a welcoming lobby, controlled access, a 24/7 concierge, a doorman and valet to greet residents, and their guests, private storage per residence, outdoor grills, charging stations for electric vehicles, and a business lounge. The concierge is able to assist with package procurement, maintenance requests, working with contractors, coordinating move-ins, handyman services, and housekeeping. A familiar local landmark for many years, The Parklane has reimagined sophisticated living with first-class amenities. Dogs and cats are welcome and the urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. Local cultural attractions include the Houston Zoo, home to over 6,000 animals, the Miller Outdoor Theater, the Museum of Fine Arts Houston, housing over 63,000 works, and the Houston Museum of Nature and Science, which is the most visited museum in Houston, to name just a few.



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower places residents in a central location near the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, the Museum District, Houston Zoo, numerous restaurants, and the light rail, whilst retaining the charm and scenic setting typically not found near to downtown. The upscale lifestyle extends to the appliances and fixtures within each home, with Eggersmann USA cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, as well as Bosch appliances in the kitchen and laundry.Upgraded Thermador Bosch appliances are available in the penthouse suites at The Parklane. The modern residences have been designed with open-concept floor plans and the flexibility to incorporate a home office. Closet spaces can be customized with wardrobe systems, with exclusive pricing and finish upgrades for buyers at The Parklane.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high rise space than the single residences, combination units are available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several..



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District. The Parklane Hermann Park condos for sale are showcased alongside design package options ranging from light, airy, and modern to rich, warm, and contemporary. They include spacious Houston one bedroom high rise condos for sale, as well as two and three-bedroom floor plans. Sweeping park and city views frame Hermann Park and the Houston skyline. Highlights of these Houston high rise condos for sale include a 24-hour concierge and valet service as well as a luxury shuttle bus to the Texas Medical Center and Light Rail. These Houston high rise condos are move-in ready and include Houston penthouse condos for sale. The Parklane Houston prime location offers Museum District condos for sale with a short commute time for homebuyers looking for condos near the Texas Medical Center and Houston condos near Downtown.



The Parklane Houston - Contact Details:



Email: info@theparklane.com

Online: https://www.theparklane.com

Telephone: 713.526.VIEW (8439)

Sales Center Open Daily: 1701 Hermann Drive, Houston, Texas 77004