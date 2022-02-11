Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near the Museum District Include High-End Appliances and Fixtures

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2022 -- Houston high rise condos for sale at The Parklane enjoy five-star amenities including a 24/7 concierge, controlled access to the lobby, a modern lobby design, a coffee bar, and business lounge, a fitness center, tennis courts, a swimming pool, reserved parking, charging stations for electric vehicles, private storage per residence, outdoor grilling stations, and direct access to Hermann Park, 445 acres located at the southern side of the Museum District. With a high-rise lifestyle at The Parklane, the luxurious surroundings and meticulously planned attention to detail extend into each residence. Laundry facilities are found in each of the one to three-bedroom condominiums within the 35-story tower. Bosch washing machines and dryers are standard in each home. The 24-inch compact washer has a large LED display counting down the remaining time outstanding on the cycle and sensor-controlled automatic washing programs. The 24-inch compact dryer uses condensation drying so no ducting is required, with the efficient airflow system being gentler on clothes than traditional vented dryers. The Bosch appliance line extends into the kitchen where the high-end appliances include a dishwasher, a freezer refrigerator, a wall oven, a drawer microwave, and an induction cooktop.



Connecting a smartphone to a convenient app, the refrigerator can be monitored and controlled at the touch of a button. LED lighting illuminates the entire interior with dual evaporators optimizing the freshness of the produce inside. The custom panel dishwasher has the option of adding a 3rd rack which potentially offers 30% more loading capacity when compared to a dishwasher with only two racks. A delay feature on the dishwasher allows the cycle to be set to switch on overnight or at a more convenient time to take advantage of off-peak electricity. Each cooking zone of the induction cooktop has an independent countdown timer. Replacing a traditional cooktop, the induction cooktop generates magnetic currents to directly heat pots and pans, with the cooktop itself remaining cool and safe to touch. Not only does the cooktop heat up quicker than electric or gas cooktops, it can also be controlled more precisely, a feature which can be important when consistency in cook times and temperature could make the difference between a good meal and a great meal. When the induction cooktop is turned off, heat transfer stops immediately. For homeowners looking to bolster their contribution to a cleaner and greener way of living, the induction cooktop is more energy-efficient than gas or electric counterparts. Two more advantages of the induction cooktop can be summed up by admiring the clean lines and elegant design, they are both a stylish component of a modern kitchen and easier to clean.



Other home features at The Parklane make integration with a thoroughly modern home easy, with pre-wiring for smart-home automation and recessed lighting throughout. With natural light in all bedrooms and hardwood flooring throughout the main living areas and the master bedroom, the residences are at once inviting and spacious.



Homebuyers can choose from a selection of interior design packages so that the home is tailored to their style from day one. From rustic to modern, and from subtle to bold, details like the kitchen countertops, the color of the walls and cabinetry, the tiles, and the fixtures can all be selected from one of four themed selections.



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower places residents in a central location near to the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, the Museum District, Houston Zoo, numerous restaurants, and the light rail, whilst retaining the charm and scenic setting typically not found near to downtown. The upscale lifestyle extends to the appliances and fixtures within each home, with Eggersmann USA cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, as well as Bosch appliances in the kitchen and laundry. Upgraded Thermador Bosch appliances are available in the penthouse suites at The Parklane. The modern residences have been designed with open-concept floor plans and the flexibility to incorporate a home office. Closet spaces can be customized with wardrobe systems, with exclusive pricing and finish upgrades for buyers at The Parklane.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several..



