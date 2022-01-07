Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near the Museum District Include Spacious One-Bedroom Floor Plans

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2022 -- The New Year is typically a time for reflection and resolutions, for assessing, and for making changes as required. For some this may mean considering a new lifestyle, literally a new style of everyday life. One of the ways to change almost every aspect of day-to-day living is to change the home, and when the new home is a high-rise condominium at The Parklane in Houston, the changes elevate the lifestyle in many ways beyond the individual living space. Houston high rise condos for sale at The Parklane enjoy five-star amenities including a 24/7 concierge, controlled access to the lobby, a fitness center, tennis courts, a swimming pool, reserved parking, outdoor grilling stations, and direct access to Hermann Park, which boasts 445 acres of parkland and is located at the southern side of the Museum District. Millions of visitors each year visit the park to enjoy the sculptures, walkways, jogging trails, picnic areas, the lake, the miniature railway, water features, gardens, and special events.



Being located adjacent to the park affords the opportunity to explore the attractions and sets the backdrop for breathtaking views from residences at The Parklane, where every home has at least one private balcony. The views from the higher floors in the 35-story condominium tower stretch across to the city skyline and beyond. Sunset, sunrise and the changing seasons can be enjoyed through the floor-to-ceiling windows which curve around the tower at the corners, making The Parklane a distinctive and instantly recognizable landmark, familiar for decades in its prized location. All of the residences have spacious floorplans, including one-bedroom condominiums. The largest one-bedroom floor plan at The Parklane has 1,468 interior sq. ft. with 97 sq. ft. of balcony space, spread across 3 private balconies on two sides of the property, with doors leading from the master bedroom, the dining room, and a third balcony which can be accessed from the master sitting area as well as the living room. Interior features include hardwood flooring throughout the main living spaces and master bedroom, as well as recessed LED lights, pre-wiring for smart home automation, and a choice of interior design features which homeowners can select to tailor their property to their own personal style.



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower places residents in a central location near to the Texas Medical Center, the University of Houston, Rice Village, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, Rice University, the Museum District, Houston Zoo, numerous restaurants, and the light rail, whilst retaining the charm and scenic setting typically not found near to downtown. The upscale lifestyle extends to the appliances and fixtures within each home, with Eggersmann USA cabinetry in the kitchens and bathrooms, as well as Bosch appliances in the kitchen and laundry. Upgraded Thermador Bosch appliances are available in the penthouse suites at The Parklane. The modern residences have been designed with open-concept floor plans and the flexibility to incorporate a home office. Closet spaces can be customized with wardrobe systems, with exclusive pricing and finish upgrades for buyers at The Parklane.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



