Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near the Texas Medical Center and Hermann Park Showcase Parkland Views and First-Class Amenities

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2021 -- When working or studying in a big city like Houston, choosing a home can be a dilemma. There is often a trade-off between living so far away that the commute is expensive in terms of money as well as time and being so close that the city feels like a concrete jungle with no greenery and open spaces to enjoy. The Houston high-rise condos for sale at The Parklane offer a prime location which is close to Downtown Houston, Rice University, the Ion and South Main Innovation District, the Light rail station, Rice Village, the University of Houston, the Museum District, and the Texas Medical Center. In addition to offering a short commute time, there are many local attractions nearby to enjoy, including the Hermann Park golf course, Houston Zoo, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, the Miller Outdoor Theater, the McGovern Centennial Gardens, fine dining restaurants, and miles of running trails in Hermann Park. As well as providing ample space for many forms of recreation, Hermann Park is the backdrop for spectacular views from The Parklane residences, an ever-changing colorful oasis that conjures the tranquility and natural beauty so often missing from a location close to a major city hub.



Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower has been meticulously planned to offer sophisticated and reimagined modern homes with five-star services and amenities, as well as low monthly maintenance dues. The 35-story condominium tower has been a familiar landmark for decades, and whilst some familiar features like the impressive floor-to-ceiling windows which allow in an abundance of natural light, remain the same, a visit to the renovated residences showcases practical features like pre-wiring for smart home automation, recessed LED lighting, hardwood flooring throughout the main living area and the master bedroom, and laundry facilities in every home. Every condominium unit boasts at least one private balcony, with some residences having three balconies to embrace the high-rise lifestyle with an early morning coffee to greet the sunrise or a cocktail to admire the fireworks displays on New Year's Eve. The luxury finishes include top-of-the-line Bosch kitchen appliances including an induction cooktop, plus kitchen and bathroom cabinetry by Eggersmann USA which is both stylish and masterfully engineered. New home buyers can choose from one to three-bedroom floor plans, with combination units also available. All of the homes are spacious and inspired by open-concept living, making them ideal to entertain family and friends. Dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. Homes can be customized and tailored with buyers choosing from a choice of four interior design packages. These packages range from rustic and chic including weathered grey oak cabinets, white walls, black matte fixtures, and light-tone hardwood floors, to dynamically bold with countertops in white stone with medium veining, sandy grey solid hardwood flooring, chrome fixtures, and a natural combination of wood and warmth. The other design packages are urban elegance, described as a neutral Metropolitan palette with a gradient of color, and classic tempo, smooth, rich, and serene. Whichever package is chosen, the home will be tailored to the new residents from day one.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities. Cats and dogs are also welcome at The Parklane. For homebuyers who want a larger high-rise space than the single residences, combination units are also available, combining two residences into one cohesive living space, increasing the square footage and interior floor plan options. Every residence at The Parklane has at least one private balcony, with some condominiums having several.



About The Parklane

